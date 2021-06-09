Movers and Shakers: M&C Saatchi, Channel 4, Pablo, Havas, HAT and more

Pablo has appointed Harriet Knight and Hannah Penn as joint managing directors of the agency. Penn joins from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where she was head of account management, while Knight held the same role at Pablo. Reporting to chief executive Gareth Mercer, the pair will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the agency, as well as overseeing the implementation of Pablo’s strategy. They replace Peter Moulton, who has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

Channel 4 has announced the appointment of Amber Kirby to the new role of marketing director based at its national headquarters in Leeds. Kirby, who will report to chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab, will lead Channel 4 Marketing, which is responsible for delivering the broadcaster’s brand strategy across its network of channels, as well as all marketing campaigns. Kirby joins from Eurostar, where she was the director of brand and customer experience.

Technicolor Creative Studios has hired Anna Watkins, former managing director of Verizon Media, as global vice-president of growth and brand partnerships. Reporting to David Patton, president of brand experience and advertising at Technicolor Creative Studios since 2019, Watkins will be responsible for overseeing MPC and The Mill as the company expands its remit and creative offering globally.

M&C Saatchi has promoted senior art director Tom Kennedy to creative director. In his new role, Kennedy will take charge of the creative direction of the NHS and LNER and report to Ben Golik, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi. Kennedy joined the customer engagement agency Lida in December 2018, which merged with its sister advertising agency in January 2020. Kennedy previously worked at Rapp for three years as a senior art director and spent time as an art director at Saatchi & Saatchi Pro and the Bournemouth agency Thinking Juice.

Havas Market has appointed Jessica Chapplow to the new role of head of ecommerce. Chapplow joins from KR MediaCom, where she was head of digital transformation and worked across LVMH’s entire brand portfolio. She will report to Paul Bland, who joined Havas Media Group as head of biddable media in February.

Radiocentre has appointed research consultant Tara Wilkinson to the new role of head of insight. Reporting to planning director Mark Barber, Wilkinson’s first project has been to commission Radiocentre’s latest Listening in Covid study. Wilkinson has held research roles at Kinetic WW, MindMover, The Telegraph and Fox International.

Kat Smith has rejoined independent strategic planning and buying agency The Village as head of client services. Smith returns to The Village from media agency Vizeum, where she was client partner. She will oversee all client activity and new business as well as being responsible for developing training and development programmes for the agency's staff.

Digital Natives has bolstered its senior team, hiring Tom Franz as head of production. In his new role, Franz will have strategic oversight of client projects across the agency. Franz joins from Studio Black Tomato, where he was most recently head of creative production and worked across global luxury, lifestyle and travel clients.

Merkle has appointed Stephen Derbyshire to the position of Adobe experience platform practice lead for Merkle EMEA and Dentsu’s CXM Service Line. Derbyshire will launch and lead a unified regional Adobe practice. It has also appointed Jo Webb to the role of creative director. A former Campaign magazine Face to Watch, award-winning copywriter Webb joins Gyro with 20 years’ experience in the advertising industry, including stints at Fallon, Havas and McCann Health, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Howell Henry and DLKW Lowe.

The History of Advertising Trust has chosen John Gordon-Saker, a communications industry veteran with more than 30 years’ experience, as its new director. In a career that has spanned brand marketing, events and the charity sector, Gordon-Saker takes over from Richard Powell, who retires after four years in charge of the world’s largest advertising archive.

Xandr, AT&T’s data-enabled technology platform, has appointed Ammar Jawad Doosh as senior director for EMEA product management. Doosh has previously held roles at The Trade Desk, Expedia Group, Radiant Worlds and Ubisoft.

Creative agency We Are Social has promoted global internal communications director Emma Cumming to the new role of global culture director. In addition to her focus on developing and growing the agency’s culture globally, Cumming will now have a broader people and culture remit. She will report to We Are Social’s co-founder and group chief executive Nathan McDonald.