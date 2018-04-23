Movers and shakers: M&S, OgilvyOne, Saatchi & Saatchi, Dentsu, WCRS, Byron and more

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne and Jo Coombs

Marks & Spencer's top marketer, Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, will leave the retailer at the end of May, after it fully separates the marketing for its two businesses. Rob Weston, marketing director, brand and consumer, has left the company with immediate effect.

Jo Coombs, the chief executive of OgilvyOne, is leaving the agency after 15 years next month. She resigned earlier this year and her departure is not linked to the consultation period that Ogilvy UK has been put on ahead of the consolidation of all its sub-brands into one P&L. She leaves at the end of next month and is expected to remain in the industry.

Saatchi & Saatchi London has named Sam Hawkey and Larissa Vince as its chief operating officer and managing director respectively. Hawkey, who has been promoted from managing director, will have responsibility for its commercial performance. He replaces Danny Josephs who is leaving the agency to pursue new opportunities. Vince has been promoted from chief growth officer, and will continue to lead growth and new business with a particular responsibility for culture and talent.

Jo Sutherland, managing director at Dentsu Aegis Network's mobile agency Fetch, is replacing Rick Hirst as chief executive of Carat UK as he moves to a global role. Sutherland takes over next month and will report to Matthew Platts, who was promoted to chief executive of Media Brands UK & Ireland last week.

Treasury Wine Estates has appointed Michelle Terry as global chief marketing officer. Terry was previously CMO for the Americas at the company, which owns brands including Blossom Hill, Lindemans, Wolf Blass and Penfolds. Simon Marton, who had been CMO since December 2013, has left the company after 20 years.

Spark Foundry UK has hired Wavemaker's senior partner for global strategy Shula Sinclair to global head of strategy, a newly created role.

Steve de Polo is to join Byron Hamburgers as commercial and brand director from EI Group, the pub company, where he was customer director in charge of sales and marketing, digital, food, insight and concept development for the group. De Polo will start at the end of June.

WCRS has hired Grant Parker as creative director and head of art. He brings 18 years of experience to the role, and will work across WCRS’ entire portfolio of clients, which includes E-ON, Warburtons, Sky and Santander. He joins from M&C Saatchi where he was head of art and creative director since 2013.

IPG Mediabrands has underlined its investment in out-of-home media planning by promoting Chris Marjoram to managing director of Rapport Europe. Formerly managing director for the UK region, Marjoram will lead a team of experienced OOH specialists across Europe. He will report to Mike Cooper, global president chief executive at Rapport and Caroline Foster Kenny, chief executive, IPG Mediabrands EMEA.

Bountiful Cow has hired Ellie Roberts as head of planning. Reporting to founder Henry Daglish, Roberts will work alongside chief strategy officer Graeme Douglas to complete the agency’s senior team. She joins from Arena Media where she was head of comms planning.