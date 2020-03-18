Movers and Shakers: McCann, Bahlsen, Havas, Xandr, Reprise, Brooklyn Brothers

McCann Worldgroup has promoted UK chief executive Mark Lund to president of UK and Europe, replacing Pablo Walker. Lund will now oversee McCann’s marketing communications network in more than 45 countries across Europe. Walker will hand over to Lund in June, then return to his home country of Chile as a business consultant.

Phil Rumbol, a founder of 101 and former executive partner at MullenLowe, has been hired as the first non-family chief executive of German chocolate manufacturer Bahlsen. The appointment comes as chairman Werner M Bahlsen hands over the business to a new management team. Rumbol was marketing director at Cadbury before founding 101 with his former agency associates from Fallon.

Havas Media Group has appointed Carat’s Jackie Lyons to lead its dedicated UK media experience team. Lyons joins Havas Media in the new position of head of media experience after spending five years at Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat, where she was a planning partner who worked across FMCG snd retail brands.

Brian Lesser has resigned as chief executive of AT&T advertising and analytics company Xandr. Reuters reported that Lesser had been interviewed for the chief executive role at WarnerMedia, AT&T’s media unit, but did not get the job. It is not confirmed whether a successor is lined up to replace Lesser. He reported to AT&T chief operating officer John Stankey, who is also chief executive of WarnerMedia.

Reprise, the performance media marketing business that is part of IPG Mediabrands, has handed former Shop Direct executive Nielson Hall the newly created role of head of ecommerce, EMEA. Hall will report to Jimmy Schougaard, president of Reprise EMEA, and Craig Lister, chief executive of Reprise UK.

Martin Bochineck, chief executive and chairman of Isobar Nordics, has been promoted to global president at the Dentsu Aegis Network agency. He will continue to be based in Denmark and remain in his role as chairman.

Bochineck will report to Jean Lin, who becomes global executive chairman in addition to global chief executive for creative across Dentsu Aegis Network. Bochineck has worked at Dentsu Aegis since 2016, when it acquired Magnetix, the agency he founded in 2000.

The Brooklyn Brothers has enlisted Grey London’s Lex Down as creative director. Down joins this month and will report to executive creative director Simon Poett. She started at Grey in 2011.

The agency has also promoted managing partners Jillian Reedy and Sarah Jones to joint managing directors, reporting to global chief executive Jackie Stevenson. They replace Duncan McRobb, who is returning to New York to rejoin former employer Exposure as chief executive.

Chief strategy officer Tarek Sioufi, meanwhile, is leaving The Brooklyn Brothers to pursue a career as a consultant for major brands, agencies and start-ups in the UK. Will Sansom and Kim Walker, joint heads of strategy, will step up to lead all of London’s strategic output.

M&C Saatchi has appointed Louise Jackson, group director of talent and leadership at Selfridges Group, and Lisa Gordon, a founding director of Local World, to its board. Jackson and Gordon join as non-executive directors alongside Gareth Davis, deputy chairman, and Colin Jones, chairman of the board's audit committee.

Impero has boosted its senior leadership team with three hires – Chris Tyas as its first chief strategy officer, Kate Preece as client operations director and Alastair Mills as creative director. Tyas and Preece join from We Are Alexander, while Mills was most recently freelance creative lead for Huge at Google Zoo.

Cult has named co-founder and former chief strategic officer Bridey Lipscombe global managing director, effective immediately.

Executive search business The Blueprint has picked Tony Samways as executive partner. He joins from Havas Media Group, where he was a business partner. He was previously an account director at The Lighthouse Company and helped launch Advertising Week Europe.

23red has appointed Emily Rayner as strategy and planning lead. She joins from Save the Children, where she worked as innovation manager.

AAR has enlisted Rebecca Nunneley as business director, reporting to managing partner Martin Jones. She joins from Oystercatchers, where she was client director.

Wunderman Thompson chief executive Pip Hulbert has been chosen as new chair of the IPA Effectiveness Board. She succeeds Stephen Maher, chief executive of MBA, who has held the role for the past three years.

Bristol-based Armadillo has picked Yusuf Muhammad as principle campaign manager, Zoe Yardley as senior data analyst and Jo Penn as client partner. Muhammad was previously digital business integration manager at Accenture Interactive; Yardley is a former analytics manager at Indicia; and Penn worked in the new homes team at Rightmove.

Birmingham-based marketing consultancy Nokamo has appointed Martin Shaw as growth director to help expand the business and target SME clients looking to transform their business. Shaw joins from Drummond Central, where he was business development director.