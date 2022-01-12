Movers and Shakers: McCann, BBH, Time Out, TBWA, Samsung, Wavemaker and more

McCann has appointed Polly McMorrow, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London’s managing director, as chief executive of McCann London, replacing Sheryl Marjoram.

Dawn Dickie, Mindshare’s chief financial officer, has left the agency to join You & Mr Jones Media – whose parent firm is rebranding – as a partner. She will lead the business’ global financial and commercial operation.

BBH has appointed Alex Grieve as its global and UK chief creative officer. Grieve was formerly the chief creative officer at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, and will replace Joakim Borgström in his new role.

We Are Social has made two key appointments within its strategy team, promoting Mobbie Nazir into the new role of global chief strategy officer and Harvey Cossell into Nazir’s former role as chief strategy officer, UK.

Former Sky Media boss Tim Pearson has joined LadBible Group as director of Lad360, where he will be responsible for growing LadBible’s content marketing and digital advertising division. Pearson left Sky Media as managing director after six months in the role.

Cinema advertising sales house Pearl & Dean has promoted three of its sales team into new roles. Jamie White has moved from head of agency sales to deputy sales director; group head Catherine Ferguson has been promoted to head of agency strategy; and Cristina Duffy, formerly group head and film specialist, is now head of agency trading.

Experiential agency Momentum Worldwide has appointed Matt Lewis as its UK president. Formerly president of Momentum Worldwide Canada, Lewis will replace Luke D'Arcy.

MRM Group has appointed Rebecca Christensen to the new role of group head of marketing. Christensen joins from platform consultancy The Lang Cat, where she was marketing director.

Senior football news reporter at The Sun Duncan Wright has assumed the role of head of mischief at Paddy Power. Wright is now responsible for Paddy Power’s brand marketing and tactical stunts.

Sony Music Entertainment’s Somethin’ Else has appointed Annabel Wilcken as head of branded podcasts. Wilcken moves over from Spotify, where she was most recently director of multi-market activation and planning.

Tim Solano has joined Zeal Creative as managing director. He joins from Because, a global below-the-line advertising agency, where he was also managing director.

TBWA\London has recruited Ogilvy new business director Kitty Hennessy as new business and marketing director.

Criteo has appointed Ryan Cook as managing director, UK. Most recently, Cook was deputy managing director at Teads.

Boldspace has appointed Aivory Gaw to the new role of chief brand officer. Previously, Gaw was global business development director for WPP, leading the group’s work with pharma GSK.

Mary Keane-Dawson has joined Time Out Media as chief executive, with immediate effect. Most recently Mary was group CEO of influencer marketing platform Takumi.

Samsung has promoted Annika Bizon to marketing and omni-channel director, UK and Ireland, as part of a new team. Bizon joined Samsung in 2021, as omnichannel strategy director of its mobile experience division.

Sarah Salter has been appointed as Wavemaker’s global head of applied innovation. A promotion for Salter, she was previously head of innovation with Wavemaker UK.