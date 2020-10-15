Movers and Shakers: McCann, Dentsumcgarrybowen, Mindshare, Brainlabs, Reach

Nick Emery, global chief executive of Mindshare, has left the media agency with immediate effect "following a clear breach of the company's code of conduct", Group M, the media-buying arm of WPP, said. Christian Juhl, global chief executive of Group M, will assume the role of Mindshare interim CEO until a permanent successor is appointed.

Dentsumcgarrybowen has hired Adam & Eve/DDB global creative director Simon Lloyd as UK chief creative officer. Lloyd will start in two weeks and report to chief executive Gareth Collins. Angus Macadam, former ECD of the agency, left in August.

McCann Manchester has promoted executive creative director Dave Price to chief creative office, and hired Imogen Tazzyman as its new ECD. Tazzyman rejoins McCann after four years at Karmarama, where she has been a creative director since 2017. She previously worked at McCann Manchester from 2006 to 2012, when she moved to its London agency.

Performance marketing agency Brainlabs is bidding to offer brands more strategic media planning, having appointed Carat’s strategy partner, Venya Wijegoonewardene, to a newly created role. Wijegoonewardene will join Brainlabs UK in the new year as head of communications strategy and be tasked with leading its existing strategy team.

Unlimited has appointed John Cunningham as chief technology officer. He previously held the same role at Wunderman Thompson’s EMEA group, covering Possible, Wunderman, Salmon, Cognified and Acceleration. He has also held CTO roles at Razorfish, Rosetta and Possible.

UKMVA and D&AD-winning director Henry Scholfield has joined Academy. The production company will represent Scholfield in the UK and Amsterdam. He was previously with Caviar. Scholfield is known for his music videos for Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Wiley and Billie Eilish, among others.

Former MullenLowe Open executives Ant Hopper and Si Goodall have launched a new customer experience consultancy that aims to cater for everyone but the out-of-touch “1%” that pervade the ad industry. It is called The Ninety-Niners to convey how the business will “stand with the 99%; the real customers who experience brands, not the 1% who create them”, Hopper said.

Omnicom’s senior vice-president and chief diversity officer Tiffany Warren is leaving the company. Warren, who joined Omnicom as its first-ever chief diversity officer in 2009 and one of the first diversity officers in the industry, will become executive vice-president, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Sony Music Group. Omnicom is in the process of searching for a new chief diversity officer to fill her role.

Odgers Berndtson, the global executive search firm, has appointed Julie McKeen as head of media, following increasing demand for existing and newly emerging leadership roles across the entertainment and media sector. McKeen brings 20 years of experience spanning start-ups, brand consultancy and agency-side roles at shops including Grey, DDB and TBWA.

Reach has hired Niranjan Umashanker as director of customer insights. He was previously analytics lead at Monitor Deloitte.

The Maverick Group has appointed Jamie Chadwick as head of strategy. Since January he has worked as a freelance strategy director, and has previously held roles with Nonsense London, Lida/M&C Saatchi and The Red Brick Road.

Independent media agency Space & Time has appointed Leo Abraham as SEO lead. He was previously senior SEO specialist at Jellyfish.