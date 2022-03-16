Movers and Shakers: McCann, News UK, Adam & Eve/DDB, Iris, Leo Burnett and more

McCann Worldgroup has announced that UK and Europe president, Mark Lund, is set to retire in mid-May in order to pursue “other goals” outside of full-time executive leadership.

Above & Beyond has hired former Wunderman Thompson executive Matt Steward to join its management team and lead the agency.

Initiative UK has hired Sharon Dhillon as managing director, who is set to start at the media agency in May.

ISBA has started its search for a chief executive for Origin, its UK cross-media measurement initiative.

News UK has restructured its sales, marketing and technology operations to focus on its news and broadcasting brands in a move that sees chief commercial officer Dominic Carter take up a new role as executive vice-president, publisher of The Sun.

We Are Social has hired Simon Richings as its new UK executive creative director.

The Kite Factory has hired WaterAid’s Charley Day to the new role of strategy director, to strengthen its expertise across the charity sector.

Iris appointed Tom Phillips, previously head of strategy at MRM, as executive strategy director, data driven marketing.

Aileen Baker has joined Leo Burnett London as planning partner, coming from Krow Communications where she was group head of strategy. Thandi Mbire has also joined as cultural planner, coming from Bartle Bogle Hegarty where she was a strategist.

Pablo creative directors Tom Woodington and Robin Temple have joined disruptor agency Otherway as heads of creative in new roles for the company.

Alan Race has joined What’s Possible Group as managing partner, after working as a consulting partner in the marketing and advertising services division of Tata Consulting Services.

DuBose Cole has joined marketing innovation consultancy, Rival, as managing partner and co-founder. Cole was previously head of strategy at VaynerMedia.

Vic McKevitt-Smith has joined Manchester-based digital performance agency Campfire as managing partner, moving from Dentsu X where she was performance MD. Kate Roberts has also moved from Beauty Bay, where she was key accounts manager, to account director at Campfire.

Former Microsoft and Dropbox marketer James Keating has joined fintech company Pleo as chief marketing officer.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s inaugural First Bite Creative and Strategy placement schemes have given jobs to three of their participants. Sam Oldham and Julia Mathew are now junior creatives at the agency and Lucy Wilson has been made junior planner.

Integrated marketing and talent management agency Octagon UK has appointed Dan Harrison and Jonny Watson as creative directors, having previously collaborated on project-based work with Octagon throughout 2021.

Technology platform Intuit QuickBooks appointed Faith Wheller as its UK marketing director. Wheller was most recently senior marketing leader at Cisco.

Golf marketing specialist Azalea has appointed Alex Narey as head of content and media. Narey joins from Golf Monthly and Future Publishing, where he has been working on a freelance basis since last year.