Movers and Shakers: McDonald's, Havas Helia, MSQ, Dentsu, Sense, Amplify

McDonald’s is uniting its marketing, food development and customer insights functions under a three-strong marketing leadership team. Led by new senior vice-president and chief marketing officer Gareth Helm, who joined McDonald's this month, it also comprises marketing directors Ben Fox and Michelle Graham-Clare. Graham-Clare was promoted to marketing director, food and beverages, in March. Fox has been marketing director, brand, experience and media, since April 2018.

Havas Helia has revamped its senior leadership team, appointing Dominique Bergantino, formerly managing partner at sister agency Havas London, to the new role of managing director.

Lucy Halley, previously head of CRM planning at Digitas who joined Havas Helia earlier this year as strategy director, has been promoted to head of strategy, reporting to group chief strategy officer Mark Sinnock. They are joined by executive creative director Stuart Peddie and group head of data Ol Janus in Havas Helia's new leadership team.

MSQ Partners has hired Charles Courtier as chairman. The former MEC chief executive has joined MSQ's board and will work with co-founder and chief executive Peter Reid to shape the group's strategic direction.

Guy Wieynk, the former UK and western Europe chief executive of Publicis Worldwide, has founded a creative consultancy, called Serum Consulting, that will work with both agencies and consumer businesses.

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Lauren Walker as regional operating officer for EMEA. Walker joined Dentsu Aegis in 2017 from IBM as chief data officer, EMEA. She led a team of more than 500 people across market research, social science, digital and data science, and engineering.

Brand experience agency Sense has shuffled its senior management team in preparation for an increasing number of briefs coming from outside the UK. Managing director Nick Adams is taking on the role of global chief executive, with responsibility for Sense's continued global expansion. Deputy managing director Lou Garrod will take over as managing director of the London office.

Hearts & Science has hired Carlos Fitzpatrick as joint executive planning director . He joins from M&C Saatchi Alive & Kicking, where he was head of strategy and connected thinking.

Glen Conybeare has been promoted from chief commercial officer to managing director at Leeds-based Stickyeyes, which is owned by IPG Mediabrands.

Brand experience agency Amplify has promoted Christophe Brumby and Sophy Critoph to strategy directors. Brumby was previously senior creative strategist and Critoph a senior strategist. The agency has also hired Mark Buckley, who joins from his role as a marketing executive at Belong by Game, as project manager. Jade French, meanwhile, returns to the role of brand editor following a break to work on her PhD.

Michael Epstein, previously chief executive of Carat USA, has been promoted to chief executive of Carat Global. He will be based in New York and report into Peter Huijboom, global chief executive, media & performance and global clients, at Dentsu Aegis Network.

Richard Kirk has joined Zenith UK as managing partner (strategy and data). He came from Amazon, where he was a brand strategist. He was strategy director at ZenithOptimedia from 2013 to 2017.

Untold Studios, the creative studio founded by former The Mill executives Darren O’Kelly and Neil Davies, has appointed Phil Lee as creative director. Lee was previously a creative director at independent music label XL Recordings, where he produced content for artists including Adele, Beck, Jack White, Radiohead and The Prodigy. At Untold, he will be responsible for developing and overseeing creative output across advertising, music and original entertainment.

We Are Social has promoted Lisa Bain to the newly created position of global chief people officer. She was previously global human resources director.