Movers and Shakers: MediaCom, AnalogFolk, Grey, Verizon, Proximity

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: AnalogFolk CEO Bill Brock, Watson, Mackenzie, Majumdar, Fulford, Crosbie, Campopiano and Collier
James Mackenzie has been promoted to chief investment officer at MediaCom UK following the departure of chief commercial strategy officer Phil Hall, who has moved to Ocean Outdoor. Since joining Britain’s biggest media agency from PHD UK two years ago, Mackenzie has been responsible for implementing MediaCom's new structure as head of investment, playing a key role in many of the agency's client relationships.

AnalogFolk is aiming to boost its service innovation capabilities by hiring Michelle Watson as executive director of customer experience. Watson will report to Doug Baker, director of strategic service. She is a former agency experience specialist who has been running her own business, Winston Wolf Experience Design, since 2010. 

Grey has appointed Javier Campopiano as chief creative officer, Grey Europe and global clients. Campopiano joins from FCB México, where he was CCO and partner. Working from London and Madrid, Campopiano will oversee creative development on key global accounts, help set and implement the creative vision and spearhead recruitment.

Verizon Media has appointed Monica Majumdar as UK head of strategy. Reporting to UK managing director Anna Watkins, Majumdar joins from Spark Foundry, where she was head of strategy and planning for all of the agency’s key clients. 

Proximity London has hired Ronnie Crosbie as head of strategic planning. He will report to chief strategy officer Adam Fulford. Crosbie was previously head of strategic planning, data and insights at Dentsu Aegis Network.

Engineering and manufacturing company RPD International has appointed Guy Wieynk as chairman of its board of directors. Wieynk, former UK and western Europe chief executive of Publicis Worldwide, recently launched a creative consultancy called Serum Consulting.

Nigel Gilbert has joined Accenture Interactive Operations as managing director. He was previously senior vice-president and EMEA chief market strategist at AppNexus.

Leagas Delaney has appointed Lucy Collier as creative director. She previously held the same role at Engine's DF London. 

Medialab Group has recruited Suzy Jordan as director of strategy. She joins from Carat UK, where she was client managing director.

