Movers and Shakers: MediaCom, MullenLowe, Leo Burnett, TMW and more

Thinkbox chief executive Lindsey Clay has been appointed the first president of The Global TV Group, an informal group of TV broadcasters, sales houses and trade bodies in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia and Latin America. Set up in 2013, it is a forum for "sharing knowledge, exchanging best practice and collating global TV intelligence".

Clay said: "The TV industry, so used to being nationally focused, needs to work together more internationally to tell the incredible story of its cultural and business-transforming power and its rapidly accelerating technological capabilities. Viewers and advertisers have never had it so good. A great story is there to be told."

MullenLowe Mediahub UK managing director Dino Myers-Lamptey is leaving the agency after nearly two years. Myers-Lamptey, who joined MullenLowe from the7stars in May 2017, is understood to be planning a new venture. Before joining the7stars, he was head of strategy at Rocket for four years and has also worked at MediaCom.

MediaCom UK managing director Claudine Collins has been made the agency's first chief client officer, a move that will see her shift her entire focus onto MediaCom's clients, which include Tesco, Mars and Sky. Joint London managing director Satin Reid will take over Collins' UK managing director role, while Reid's counterpart Danny Donovan becomes managing director of retail and commerce. Paul Cooper, managing director at MediaCom North, has taken on an expanded role of chief operating officer.

Havas London executive creative director Ben Mooge is leaving the agency after almost four years. Mooge, who does not have a job to go to, joined Havas in 2014 when the agency acquired independent digital shop Work Club. Havas said it is searching for a replacement, with UK chief creative officer Mark Whelan taking over Mooge's responsibilities in the interim, alongside creative director Elliott Harris.

Mindshare UK managing director Jo Lyall is leaving the agency after 20 years to become managing director of a start-up she described as an "innovative and purpose-driven media brand", although she would not reveal her new employer's name. Lyall has been managing director since 2017 and is a former head of digital at the WPP agency.

Former Mindshare UK chief strategy officer Matt Andrews has joined performance marketing agency RocketMill as its chief strategy officer to help the company beef up its capabilities in brand strategy. Andrews spent six years at Mindshare before leaving last summer.

Wunderman Thompson has unveiled its UK management line-up, which contains few senior members of J Walter Thompson London after the recent merger. Pip Hulbert, Wunderman’s UK chief executive since 2017, takes the same role at the merged agency. Read about all the appointments here.

Publicis Groupe UK has appointed Charlie Rudd, former chief executive of Ogilvy & Mather London, as chief executive of Leo Burnett London and Fallon London, replacing Gareth Collins. Collins, meanwhile, is taking on the chief executive role at Mcgarrybowen in late April. He succeeds Jason Gonsalves, who left the Dentsu Aegis Network agency in December after two-and-a-half years.

Mindshare has poached Vizeum’s UK chief executive, Jem Lloyd-Williams, to be its UK chief executive. Lloyd-Williams is expected to take up UK responsibilities for the WPP media agency from Helen McRae, who has previously held the dual roles of European and UK chief executive.

Chris Pearce, chief executive of TMW Unlimited, is set to leave the agency. His next steps are not yet known, but he will remain in advertising. Alex Burley will take over Pearce's role in the interim and has been promoted to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Darren Bentley is leaving his role as chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket.com Group after delivering the relaunch of the company's main brand. He is set to join a start-up. The price-comparison company said it would announce the appointment of a new chief customer officer shortly. In the meantime, it has appointed Lloyd Page as marketing director for the Moneysupermarket brand. Page has worked with Moneysupermarket as a consultant since September last year.

Goodstuff Communications has appointed its first non-executive directors. The creation of formal roles for long-time advisors Nick Horswell, Sonia Sudhakar and Helen Hatton will "ensure we don’t forget who we are or where we’ve come from as we grow", according to founders Andrew Stephens and Ben Hayes.

Out-of-home and location marketing specialist Posterscope has promoted UK head of data and innovation Nick Hales to global head of strategy, while Russell Smither, who has been leading the UK insights team, will take over this role on an international basis as head of research and insight.

Made by Many has appointed Julian March as chief executive, a role the business did not previously have. He has been interim content director at the digital management consultancy since January. March was previously managing director, games, music and entertainment, at magazine publisher Future.

Entertainment marketing agency Think Jam has hired Louise Engelbertsen as head of insights. She was previously head of research at WPP-owned The Social Partners. Engelbertsen will report to Think Jam’s global strategy officer Marc Maley.

MSQ Partners has appointed former Campaign journalist Matt Williams to the newly created position of group head of content. He was previously head of editorial content at Engine. Before joining Engine in 2012, Williams was reporter and later Close-Up editor at Campaign.