Movers and Shakers: MediaCom, Pernod Ricard, Publicis, Apple, Creativebrief

MediaCom has named Josh Krichefski global chief operating officer, in addition to his role as chief executive of EMEA. Krichefski’s promotion is the first appointment that Nick Lawson, global CEO of MediaCom, has made since taking charge of the WPP media agency in July. Lawson, who was previously EMEA CEO and was later promoted to global COO, first recruited Krichefski to MediaCom in 2011.

Estelle Martin is taking over Pernod Ricard UK's experiential marketing division, replacing Kenny Hyslop, who left the drinks company at the end of June after 15 years. The drinks company has also appointed Marnie Corrigan and Laura Stephen as brand directors, and Matthew Buttery as director of digital and ecommerce. All four will report to UK marketing director Raja Banerji.

Publicis Groupe has split with its head of futures and insight, Tom Goodwin, after he posted a series of controversial tweets about the coronavirus. Goodwin was previously executive vice-president and head of innovation at Zenith.

Apple’s top marketer Philip Schiller is handing over the reins after 33 years at the company. He will step down as senior vice-president, worldwide product marketing and become an Apple Fellow – a role in which he will continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events.

The tech giant has promoted vice-president of worldwide product marketing Greg Joswiak – known as Joz – to replace Schiller. He has also spent more than 20 years at Apple, and has overseen the product management and marketing for products including the original iPod and iPhone.

Creativebrief has promoted Nicola Kemp from managing editor of its editorial platform BITE to editorial director. Kemp, who will become a member of the associate board, joined Creativebrief last May from Campaign, where she was trends editor.

Geometry has appointed Jeremy Cohen as senior vice-president consulting, EMEA. He joins from Kantar Consulting, where he has been European chief executive for the past five years.

Kerry Foods has promoted chief marketing officer Nick Robinson to chief executive. Robinson joined the company, which owns the Cheesestrings and Fridge Raiders brands, in 2017 from AB InBev. He added the secondary role of managing director brands last January. Robinson succeeds Duncan Everett, who is leaving Kerry Foods. The company has not announced a replacement as CMO.

Marketing compliance specialist FirmDecisions has promoted Federica Bowman from managing director, digital, to global chief executive. She takes over from Stephen Broderick, who is leaving the business to pursue other opportunities.

Digital media measurement software platform DoubleVerify has appointed Hugh Munro as regional vice-president, Northern Europe. He was previously vice-president, global brand partnerships at Innovid.

Chris Taggart, who has been interim director of marketing at Smart Energy GB since March, has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis. He previously spent 17 years working at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where he was chief operating officer from November 2017. Smart Energy GB’s former chief marketing officer, Gavin Sheppard, stepped down at the end of last year.