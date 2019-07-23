Movers and Shakers: MediaCom, Vodafone, Sport England, Performics

MediaCom has shaken up its senior leadership with a trio of linked promotions at the global, EMEA and UK levels. Nick Lawson becomes global chief operating officer, Josh Krichefski replaces him as EMEA chief executive, while Kate Rowlinson succeeds Krichefski as UK chief executive.

Stephen Allan, global chairman and chief executive of MediaCom, said the internal promotions showed the WPP media agency is "unusually different" from most rival networks because it has "homegrown" many of its senior leaders and offered them career progression.

Sara Martins de Oliveira, the Vodafone marketer who oversaw a global rebrand and the move to bring biddable media buying in-house, is to step down. Oliveira, global director of brand and media, is exiting just as Vodafone is in the final stages of an estimated £400m global media agency review. Insiders said her departure is a personal decision because her family is relocating to another country.

Sport England has appointed Alison Donnelly as executive director of digital, marketing and communications. A former journalist, Donnelly has been a government press officer since 2014 and the prime minister’s head of news and deputy official spokesperson since March 2017.

Mykim Chikli is to replace Jon King as UK chief executive of Performics, the Publicis Media agency that specialises in performance marketing. Chikli is moving from Asia, where she has been chief operating officer at Publicis Media China for the past three years. King is leaving Publicis Media "to seek his next challenge" after five years at the helm of Performics.

McDonald’s will scrap the role of global chief marketing officer when the incumbent, Silvia Lagnado, leaves the business in October. Lagnado's departure was announced this week in a message to employees from chief executive Steve Easterbrook. While there will be no global chief marketing officer, McDonald’s has promoted both Colin Mitchell and Bob Rupczynski to senior vice-president, with responsibility for global marketing and marketing technology respectively.

Twitter has hired Gap Kim, a former Facebook executive, as head of global business marketing. He will lead the global business marketing team, which helps brands with marketing and messaging to get the best results from Twitter’s advertising solutions. Kim previously helped companies such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Google with digital adoption and growth across mobile, video, search, messaging and social.

Posterscope has appointed Ben Milne as managing director of PSI, its international division. He is currently Posterscope’s head of platforms and partnerships in Asia-Pacific, based in Tokyo. He will relocate to London when he starts his new role in September. Milne replaces James McEwan, who is leaving Posterscope for a role outside the media industry.

Leagas Delaney has appointed Yann-Gael Cobigo and Thibault Michal as creative directors. Cobigo joins from TBWA\Media Arts Lab, where he was senior art director, while Michal comes from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, where he was associate creative director.

Neil Stickells has joined online travel agency Loveholidays as chief marketing officer. He was previously head of performance marketing at eBay.

McCann Worldgroup has promoted Sufia Parkar to the new role of European and UK regional director, diversity and engagement. She was previously head of talent at McCann Central and will continue to be based in Birmingham.

Lida has appointed Christi Tronetti as head of new business and marketing. She joins from Isobel, where she held the same role.

Total Media has hired Eraaj Selvadurai as ecommerce and creative consultant to grow the offering of new consultancy, Behave. He joins from Lebara, where he was group head of digital.

James Kirkwood has joined kids’ digital media, marketing and research agency KidsKnowBest as creative director. He was previously lead product designer at Beano Studios.

Class35, a "challenger consultancy" established in 2018, has hired George Mayou from Fjord, the design and innovation agency owned by Accenture Interactive, where he was a design director. Mayou becomes a partner at Class35.

Artificial intelligence and data-driven agency Artefact UK has hired Robert Gray as head of analytics. Gray was previously analytics manager at Wavemaker.