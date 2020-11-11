Movers and Shakers: Merkle, Group M, DDB, Salesforce, Accenture, U-Studio, Now

Dentsu UK & Ireland has promoted Anne Stagg to be the first UK chief executive of Merkle, its customer experience agency, as well as chief executive of its customer experience management line of business. Stagg, who was previously EMEA vice-president, client services at Merkle, joined Dentsu last year from customer engagement agency Indicia, where she spent five years and was latterly managing director and chief client officer of its parent company KMMS.

Group M, Britain's biggest media buyer, is reshuffling its senior UK team as part of a restructure designed to make it simpler for clients to access its media services. The result is five new "squads": customer engagement and growth; products and services; transformation and integration; finance and business operations; and media investment management. They will be led, respectively, by Paul Rowlinson, Niel Bornman, Lisa Humphreys, Charlotte Frijns and Simon Willis.

Alex Hesz, group chief strategy officer at Adam & Eve/DDB, has been promoted to global CSO at DDB Worldwide – a newly created role. The expanded role means that he will oversee the entirety of DDB's global strategic offering, while continuing to lead strategy for DDB in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, as well as Adam & Eve/DDB. Roisin Rooney, chief people officer for DDB EMEA, has also been promoted to a newly created role of global chief people officer for DDB Worldwide.

CRM software giant Salesforce has appointed Accenture’s Zahra Bahrololoumi to lead its UK and Ireland business. Bahrololoumi has spent more than two decades at the consultancy and has been technology lead for the UK and Ireland since 2017.

Accenture has promoted Shaheen Sayed, previously health and public service lead UK & Ireland, to replace Bahrololoumi. Sayed will move roles on 1 December.

Rachel Bristow, former Sky Media partnerships director, has joined Conker, the recruitment business set up by Daren Rubins and Liz Jones in 2018. Bristow, who left Sky in 2019 after six years, joins as an associate and will help with senior searches on a project basis. Conker has also hired Charlie Parkin, former director of fundraising at Nabs, in the same role as Bristow.

Chris Garbutt, the former global chief creative officer at TBWA Worldwide, and Colin Mitchell, SVP of global marketing at McDonald’s, have teamed up on a new venture. The pair, who worked together closely at Ogilvy in the past, have launched a brand consultancy called Pltfrmr on Tuesday, which aims to help marketers craft and execute brand strategy through a network of flexible talent.

U-Studio, the Unilever in-house team operated by Oliver, has appointed Adam Abu-Nad as global director of data and analytics. He joins from OMD EMEA, where he was head of social intelligence.

Now has raided Grey London for creative team Rob Greaves and Sam Daly. The pair will create work for clients including BT, EE and New York Bakery Company, as well as Now’s recent win Legoland. In their new roles, Greaves and Daly will report to chief creative officer Ben da Costa. At Grey over the past seven years, their work has included The Sun’s 2014 World Cup push “Do us proud”, “Three Lionesses” for Lucozade and the Marks & Spencer Christmas campaign featuring Paddington. Da Costa said: "Rob and Sam are incredibly smart, have loads of energy, a portfolio bursting with brilliant campaigns and they share our desire to make simple stand-out work – it’s just a shame one of them supports Arsenal.”

ScienceMagic has appointed Simon Domone as chief science officer to lead the science and strategy team. He previously worked at luxury fashion online retailer Farfetch as senior director for marketplace, a role that he left in March.

Ebiquity has appointed Cormac Loughran to the newly-created role of new business and marketing director. Loughran began his career as a planner at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, before senior posts at HMV, and roles as business development director at MEC and chief marketing officer at Dentsu Aegis Network. He most recently worked as a growth strategy consultant. His appointment is part of an ongoing restructure to support new chief executive Nick Waters’ strategic vision for growth.

Nicola Nimmo, client services director at Stack, has been promoted to managing director to oversee the day-to-day running of the agency. It is a new role, as chief executive Ben Stephens previously handled the responsibility.