Movers and Shakers: Meta, M&C Saatchi, the7stars, Channel 4, Leo Burnett, PHD, GroupM and more

Sophie Lewis, chief strategy officer at DentsuMB, is leaving to join M&C Saatchi in the same role in January. Lewis will be the agency’s first dedicated CSO since 2019.

The7stars has appointed one of the industry's most experienced media buyers – Marc Bignell – to the new role of commercial director. He will take up the position in January.

Facebook parent company Meta has promoted its Central Europe lead Angelika Gifford to EMEA chief. She replaces Nicola Mendelsohn, who earlier this year became Meta's global ad chief. Meanwhile, the tech titan has appointed Michelle Klein as its vice-president of global business marketing.

GroupM has hired former MediaCom director Katie Grosvenor as its chief customer engagement and growth officer, succeeding Paul Rowlinson.

Leo Burnett London has announced two senior appointments, with Rebecca Rowntree and David Allen joining the agency as creative director and creative director of design, respectively.

Independent creative communications group Manifest has hired WPP creative Kostas Karanikolas as its first global executive creative director.

PHD has appointed Carat’s Lucy Barbor as chief strategy officer, filling a vacancy left by Mike Florence. The Omnicom agency has also hired Kate Browne in the new role of chief transformation officer.

IPG Mediabrands has hired Engine's Jules Morgan as head of talent acquisition across the UK and Ireland. She succeeds Julian Ward, who left the business in September.

DentsuMB UK has poached Adam & Eve DDB’s Alex Fairman as its head of design, leading a growing team across Manchester and London. He will work with chief creative officer Simon Lloyd to build a contemporary design studio with a client roster that includes Coca-Cola, Heinz Beanz, Asahi, DAZN and Amex.

Tess Alps and Dawn Airey are among four new non-exec directors appointed to Channel 4's board – a move criticised by the

Daily Telegraph.

Beano owner DC Thomson has promoted Rebecca Miskin to oversee its previously siloed media portfolio in the new role of chief executive.

AAR has appointed Alex Steele as lead consultant within its Drive practice, which "helps CMO’s drive the performance of their marketing eco-systems". Steele has 20 years of advertising and marketing experience, including roles agency-side, client-side and as a consultant.

Creative media agency The Village has made five new appointments to bolster its growing digital and strategy teams: Chris Catton joins as head of broadcast; Gustavo Morale as interim head of digital; Kira Gilbert as digital account manager; Daniel Long as strategy and new business executive; and Emma Fahy as graduate trainee.

Next's UX lead Christina Crowdell has joined brand agency Notable as its fourth partner, bringing more than 15 years' experience in ecommerce, online marketing and cross-channel product design.

Integrated marketing agency WPNC has promoted Gail Cookson to the newly created role of legacy and international marketing director, with a firm focus on supporting charities.

Zone, the Cognizant Digital Experience-owned agency, has hired Esther Duran in the new role of chief design officer. She joins from Fjord, where she was group design director.