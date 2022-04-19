Movers and Shakers: Mindshare, Bauer, Omnicom, and more

Route, the research body for out-of-home advertising, has appointed Denise Turner as its chief executive, replacing Robert Ray in the role.

Dept, the private equity-backed Dutch agency group, has appointed Jerry Buhlmann as its non-executive chairman.

Mindshare has appointed Susannah Outfin as its global chief client officer.

Initiative UK has appointed James Temperley as its first chief investment officer.

Pablo has bolstered its team with five appointments across creative, strategy and account management.

The creative agency has appointed Laura Rogers as managing creative director, James Broomfield as head of strategy, Rachel Dymond as head of agency development, and Cullen Farleigh and Ola Soyemi as creatives.

Rachel (aka Ray) Shaughnessy and Dan Norris have left their roles as executive creative directors at McCann London.

Starcom, part of Publicis Media, has promoted managing partner Emma Morris to head of investment.

David Kolbusz, the chief creative officer at Droga5 London, is leaving the agency for a new venture in the US.

Independent creative group Special, Campaign’s Global Creative Agency of the Year and Global Independent Agency of the Year in 2021, is expanding into Europe with a London office.

Omnicom Media Group UK has appointed Claire Douglas-Pennant as chief people officer.

Droga5 London, part of Accenture Interactive, has promoted executive creative director Shelley Smoler to chief creative officer, succeeding David Kolbusz.

Cheil Worldwide has set up a proposition that brings together strategy, creativity, innovation, technology, data, retail, CRM, pricing and performance marketing.

Cheil Connec+ will be led by Ian Millner as chief executive. He also retains his role as chair of Iris Worldwide.

Above + Beyond have appointed Ash Prentice and Tim van der Mee as senior creatives. The pair join from AMV BBDO, where they created works such as Macmillan Cancer’s “Whatever it takes”.

Edinburgh agency Grey Pocket has appointed Dylan Kelly as managing director. Most recently, he was marketing and communications director at Mortgage Advice Bureau.

The & Partnership and MSix & Partners has appointed Sophie Mangnall as global head of sustainability. Mangnall joins from Wavemaker where she was a strategy lead and sustainability champion.

Richard Marriott has joined Ride Shotgun as chief growth officer from Zazzle Media, where he was head of Zazzle Media.

Bauer Media has made two new appointments to strengthen its commercial sales team, Charlie Yeates is now director of investment and Ben Barker is head of trading. Previously, Yeates was a partner at Mediacom and for Barker, his new role marks a promotion, having previously been head of commercial strategy, radio.

Global has appointed Mia Mulch as its new programmatic and data director for Dax, the company’s market data-driven advertising platform. Previously, Mulch was managing director for Omnicom Media Group’s programmatic division in the UK.

Xaxis UK has appointed Zuzanna Gierlinska as its new managing director. She joins from Google, where she was country manager, Poland.

Havas Creative has appointed Alex Brown as UK head of new business and marketing. She joins from Vice Media Group’s Virtue Worldwide, where she was head of business development Europe.

Media experience agency Bicycle has appointed James Elliot as the business’ first-ever commercial director. Elliot joins from WPP’s Wavemaker, where he was managing partner, investment.

Diva Agency has appointed Emily Britt as head of communications. Britt joins the specialist games agency from RenaissancePR, where she worked on a freelance basis as head of corporate and CSR communications.

Former senior producer at Droga5 Josh Sanders will join Okay Studio as executive producer. Carla Thomas also joins as a producer, having previously worked as a VFX Production Manager at Moving Picture Company.

The Brandtech Group appointed Linsey Loy as chief growth officer. Most recently Loy was senior vice-president, head of growth, at Dentsu's global media agency, iProspect.

Total Media has hired Guillermo Dvorak as its new head of digital and promoted Liz Duff to head of commercial and operations. Dvorak was previously head of performance and Reprise Digital and Duff was head of media and investment.

Vicky Foster has joined Adform as global reseller partnerships director and Matthew Morgan has joined as global agency development director. Foster was previously digital commercial director for Bauer Media and Morgan was manager partner, head of product, at Dentsu.

Experience agency Tro has hired Stephen Whelan in the newly created role of creative experience director. Whelan joins from Universal Music Group where he was associate creative director for one year.