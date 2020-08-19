Movers and Shakers: Monzo, PHD, Social Chain, Costa, ITV, Stink Films, Vodafone

Monzo vice-president of marketing Tristan Thomas will leave the digital bank at the end of the year. Thomas joined the brand in 2015 as community manager, becoming head of marketing in 2017 and VP last November. He is a member of Campaign's Power 100. Thomas does not have a new job lined up and plans to take a break. His exit follows the decision of Monzo founder Tom Blomfield to step down as chief executive, moving to the new role of president.

Chris Walsh, head of investment at PHD UK, has taken on the additional role of chief commercial and operations officer. Before joining PHD in 2016, Walsh spent eight years at Manning Gottlieb OMD, starting out as a TV account director and making his way up to executive director, joint head of investment.

Social Chain co-founders Steven Bartlett and Dominic McGregor have left the business. The pair founded the social media publishing and marketing company six years ago and now have around 750 employees in five offices in Manchester, London, Berlin, New York and Munich. Wanja S Oberhof, currently co-CEO of Social Chain, will continue as CEO.

Becky Brock, mission director at John Lewis Partnership, is leaving the retail business at the end of September to join Costa Coffee as commercial and customer director. Brock joined John Lewis in 2017 as marketing director. She will start at Costa in November.

ITV has promoted Ade Rawcliffe to the role of group director of diversity and inclusion. Rawcliffe joined the broadcaster in 2017 as head of diversity, ITV Commissioning, having previously spent almost 10 years at Channel 4.

Two former senior execs at Dentsu Aegis Network have founded Edinburgh-based Additive+, an advertising “mass personalisation” specialist. Richard Gill was previously managing partner at DAN, while Jack Few was director – head of dynamic creative.

Influencer marketing platform Influencer has appointed James Upson as EMEA managing director. Upson was already an investor and advisory board member at the company. He was previously agency development lead EMEA at Facebook, which he left last October. He also held the role of international managing director at Teads prior to its 2017 acquisition.

Stink Films has appointed Hannah Bellil as global head of Stink Rising, its division that nurtures an international roster of up-and-coming directors and photographers. Bellil joins from Rankin, where she was executive producer.

Marketing research platform Attest has made four senior hires at its London HQ. Andrew Wray becomes vice-president marketing, Patrick Hussain joins as talent director, Nia Barnabie as vice-president revenue operations, and Andy Davis as head of demand generation. The quartet were previously country manager at Fiverr, head of talent acquisition at Zego, head of global sales operations at Jumio, and head of marketing at Salary Finance respectively.

Bold White Space, which launched earlier this year, has changed its name to Boldspace after being alerted about a potential trademark infringement in the agency’s original name. Boldspace has appointed Therese Moriarty as head of data and insight. She was previously founder and principal at New York-based Eyeful.

Vodafone has appointed former Net-A-Porter executive Lori Cunningham to lead digital and business development for its consumer smart technology business. In her new role, Cunningham will oversee the digital, e-commerce and business development teams of the Smart Tech group, taking on responsibility for driving growth and creating effortless digital e-commerce experiences.