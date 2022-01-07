Movers and Shakers: Mother, The Guardian, Wunderman, News UK, McCann, UM and more

Gabriela Scardaccione departed Mother after 21 years with the company. A global creative director, she joined Mother in 2000 and was the founding partner of Mother Family's Latin American arm, Madre.

Independent agency Now has hired Engine UK’s Louise Hayward as its chief executive, filling a gap left by the departure of Larissa Vince last year. Hayward is currently client managing director and director of account handling at Engine UK and will assume her new role in February.

Wunderman Thompson UK has promoted HR director Paula Joannou to chief people officer. She will oversee all aspects of the agency’s recruitment and learning and development.

IPG Mediabrands agency UM has promoted Susan Kingston-Brown to the new role of chief executive of its international client services team. Joining in 2019 as EMEA chief product officer, Kingston-Brown will now be responsible for coordinating global accounts across markets.

The Guardian has boosted its senior ad team with a series of promotions. Executive editor of Guardian Labs, Imogen Fox, has been promoted to an expanded role as director of advertising. Richard Vine has been promoted from commercial features director to Fox’s former role.

Also at The Guardian, Guy Edmunds has taken on a new role, director of sales, responsible for the delivery of all media and content sales. Katie Le Ruez has been handed an expanded role as director of commercial strategy and operations to cover a wider digital, data and delivery remit.

Craft Media London has promoted strategy partner Caroline Manning to managing partner, and partner Sam Fowler to chief strategy officer. The duo has been tasked with helping to grow the agency's business among existing and prospective clients.

Deloitte has appointed Ben Perkins as its chief marketing officer for the UK. In his role, Perkins will oversee Deloitte’s UK marketing strategy and its clients and industries practice.

Clim8 has appointed Andrew Cocker as chief marketing officer. Cocker will oversee the climate impact investing app’s efforts to drive sustainable investing growth. Cocker joins after six years at Expedia, where he was senior director, global brand and innovation.

Splendid Communications has promoted Alex Clough to group creative strategy director. For the past four years, Clough has been creative strategy director.

Dreams has appointed Jo Martin as chief marketer and promoted Kal Singh to chief operating officer. Martin was previously European marketing director at Sally Salon Services and Singh has been supply chain and distribution director at Dreams since 2019.

News UK has promoted Jenny Smith to the role of client corporate director. Smith joined News UK in October 2020 as the media business’ first client sports director.

Landor & Fitch has appointed Jane Bloomfield as its global chief marketing officer. Most recently Bloomfield was chief growth officer at Kantar UK.

Whisper has hired Jenna Goba as head of branded and digital. Goba joins the sports broadcasting business from branded production company Tanami, of which she was co-founder and managing partner.