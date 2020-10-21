Movers and Shakers: Mother, IPG, McCann, Engine, Kantar, Wunderman Thompson, ITV

Mother has set up an additional agency, Other, to provide a new independent creative offering to clients. Business leader Paulo Salomao, strategy leader Sarah Oberman and production specialist Metz Bryan-Fasano will run the agency alongside the long-time Mother creative Kyle Harman-Turner, who will be Other’s creative leader.

Interpublic Group chief executive Michael Roth will step down at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by IPG chief operating officer Philippe Krakowsky on 1 January. Roth has been executive chairman and CEO of IPG since 2004, when he was brought in from the financial world to turn around the struggling holding company after an accounting scandal. Krakowsky has been at the holding company for 18 years and became COO last year, having previously been CEO of IPG Mediabrands.

McCann chairman and CEO Harris Diamond will also retire at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by McCann Worldgroup global chief operating officer Bill Kolb, who has been with the agency since 2000.

Rob Sellers, chief growth officer at Grey London, has joined Engine Group as executive director of Growth Studio, as the agency sets up a new division focusing on innovation and design. Sellers will work alongside chief experience officer Rob Chalmers to lead the Growth Studio. He will report to Engine Creative chief executive Ete Davies.

Sid McGrath, the former chief strategy officer at Karmarama, is joining Wunderman Thompson UK in the same role. He starts on 2 November and reports to UK chief executive Pip Hulbert. McGrath succeeds Richard Dunn, who has held the joint roles of UK and EMEA CSO for the past five years, and will now focus solely on the regional role.

ITV is restructuring its broadcast business into two divisions, with chief marketing officer Rufus Radcliffe appointed to head a new unit with sole responsibility for video on-demand. Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television, will be the managing director of a new media and entertainment division. ITV is searching for a new CMO.

David Pemsel, former chief executive of the Guardian Media Group, has teamed up with Julietta Dexter, founder of PR agency The Communications Store, to set up a digital branding agency called ScienceMagic. TCS will be folded into ScienceMagic. Pemsel will lead the business as chief executive, Dexter will be growth and purpose officer, and Daniel Marks, former chief creative officer at TCS, becomes chief magic officer

Alexis Nasard has been named chief executive of Kantar and will take on the role on 30 December 2020. He takes over from Eric Salama, who left earlier this year. Nasard is currently CEO of shoemaker Bata and a board member of BBH Group. From 2010 to 2015 he was global chief marketing officer and president, Europe at Heineken.

Merkle has promoted Margaret Wagner to president EMEA, while she will also take on the additional role of leader of the customer experience management line of business for Dentsu EMEA. Wagner joined Merkle in 2015 and since 2018 has been executive vice-president, chief growth officer EMEA. She replaces Michael Komasinski, who is moving to the equivalent joint roles for Merkle and Dentsu in the Americas.

Adam & Eve/DDB has appointed Laura Rogers and Rob Nichol as global creative director and global business director for Graze and VO5 Female Haircare, which it has added to its now 11-strong portfolio of Unilever brands. Rogers joined the agency in 2018 from The & Partnership as creative director, while Nichol has been managing partner and regional business director since 2013.

PPA has appointed Owen Meredith as chief executive on a permanent basis. He has worked at the body since 2014, and has been managing director since 2018 and acting CEO since May this year.