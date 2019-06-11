Movers and Shakers: Mother, MediaCom, Channel 4, Dentsu, Adam & Eve/DDB

Mother has nabbed Grey London’s chief strategist, Matt Tanter, as head of strategy. Joining Mother in the summer, Tanter will report to partners Katie Mackay-Sinclair and Chris Gallery. He will oversee the strategy discipline while allowing Mackay-Sinclair and Gallery to focus on more flagship business and growing the agency.

Frances Ralston-Good has quit as UK chief executive of Omnicom’s Hearts & Science to join rival MediaCom. It is thought that she will join the WPP agency's global client practice, but a spokesman declined to reveal the exact nature of her role.

BT’s chief brand and marketing officer, Zaid Al-Qassab, will join Channel 4 in September as chief marketing officer. He takes over from Dan Brooke, who left the broadcaster as chief marketing and communications officer in April. Pete Jeavons has been appointed interim group brand director at BT.

Matthew Hook, chief strategy officer at Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland, is leaving the business. He joined Dentsu Aegis in 2002 and has held various positions over the past 17 years. Hook is taking time out before considering his next move. Dentsu Aegis confirmed there are no plans to replace him.

Unlimited Group has hired Tim Hassett as chief executive, replacing Michael Richards, who left in April after a year in the post. Hassett, who has relocated from the US, joins from TDBBS, a natural dogs treat and chews business, where he was chief executive from January 2018.

Martin Beverley, executive strategy director at Adam & Eve/DDB, has been promoted to chief strategy officer. Former CSO Alex Hesz is taking on a wider role as group chief strategy officer, covering the London and New York offices. Beverley reports to Hesz.

Uber’s global chief marketing officer, Rebecca Messina, is leaving the company, with her role ceasing to exist. Uber will now combine its marketing, communications and policy teams under the leadership of Jill Hazelbaker, currently senior vice-president of communications and public policy.

PHD UK has recruited Jeremy Pounder to head Discovery, the agency's tech, insight and marketing science division. Pounder was most recently at Mindshare as director of futures and he has also worked at Starcom and MEC (now Wavemaker).

Michael Olaye, former chief executive of Dare, has been named chief growth officer by The North Alliance, a Scandinavian network including the shops Anorak, Åkestam Holst, North Kingdom and &Co. Olaye will be based in Stockholm and is tasked with building a stronger international footprint for the network.

Zenith has hired Lee Moran as global client lead for UK. He was previously managing director, global clients, at OMD. He has been with OMD since 2007, when he joined from Starcom MediaVest Group as managing partner.

The Brooklyn Brothers has promoted head of strategy Tarek Sioufi to the newly created position of chief strategy officer with immediate effect. Former strategy directors Kim Walker and Will Sansom have been promoted to joint heads of strategy.

Radiocentre has promoted George Butler to head of marketing. Butler joined the industry body in 2016 as marketing executive and was promoted to marketing manager in 2018. He replaces Clementine Bernhardt, who is leaving after six months "to pursue other interests", a spokeswoman said.

Gabriela Lungu has joined Geometry UK as global creative director for Diageo. She reports to executive creative director Elspeth Lynn. Lungu’s most recent agency role was creative partner at TBWA\London.

Experience agency Huge has picked Astrid van Essen as head of client services. Van Essen leaves IBM iX, where she was an associate partner. Before that, she spent seven years at MediaMonks, the last five as UK managing director.

Brand design agency PB Creative has appointed Velda Croot as new business director. She was previously business development director at Anthem Worldwide.

Mill+ has signed digital artist and director Thomas Webb for representation. He creates digital artwork, experiences and films. Webb has worked with clients including luxury fashion brand Valentino, for which he designed and produced installations in Tokyo, Dubai, Basel, Seoul and Munich.

The John Lewis Partnership has appointed Sharon White as its next chairman. White, who has been chief executive of Ofcom since 2015, will take up the position when Charlie Mayfield steps down in early 2020.

Medical skincare group Sk:n has appointed Gavin Hawthorne as chief marketing officer. He was previously group director, relationship marketing, at Pets at Home.

Cathay Pacific has hired Edward Fotheringham as regional head of marketing and sales for Europe, while Lisa Delaney has joined to take on the role of regional head of marketing and digital sales. Fotheringham was previously head of sales and reservations at Whitbread, while Delaney was head of marketing for Europe at Qatar Airways.

Livia’s, the vegan and gluten-free snacks brand, has appointed Jacqui Grimsey-Jones as head of marketing. She joins from Alpro, where she was marketing manager for protein supplement brand Vega.