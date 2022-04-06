Movers and Shakers: MullenLowe Group, iProspect, Accenture Interactive and more

Nicky Bullard, European chairwoman and UK chief creative officer at MRM, is moving to MullenLowe Group UK to become group chief creative officer.

Joint has revealed a new management team, promoting managing partner Matthew Robinson to chief executive, creative director Algy Sharman to chief creative officer and group strategy director Rowenna Prest to chief strategy officer.

Dentsu-owned iProspect has appointed Josh Dwiggins as global chief client strategy officer, in a new role for the agency.

New Commercial Arts has hired BBC Creative duo Jules Middleton and Peigh Asante.

Droga5 London chief executive Bill Scott has been appointed as managing director for Accenture Interactive in the UK and Ireland.

AdTonos has appointed Agata Hirche as vice-president of product, a new role. Previously, Hirche was head of platforms and capabilities EMEA at Omnicom Media Group.

Brave has recently made three new appoinyments: Annie Fox as creative director, Sam Topley as senior producer and Michael Kates as senior planner. Most recently, Fox was executive creative director at Krow Group, Topley was a TV producer at Karmarama and Kates worked for Theo, a WPP agency built to serve Canadian communications company, Rogers Communications. Here, Kates led on strategy across wireless and B2B portfolios.

TBWA\MCR has appointed Becca Nadin as its creative deputy director. Formerly, Nadin was creative director at 21 Grams.

Brave Bison has made three senior hires. It has appointed Chris Grimwood as managing director, social and influencer. Most recently, he was head of account management at Zinc Network. Chris Alderman, meanwhile, becomes head of SEO and digital PR at Brave Bison Performance, moving over from Zenith UK. And Ed Hornby, formerly the managing director of VCCP CX, has joined Brave Bison Commerce as managing director.

Influencer marketing agency The Fifth has received fresh backing from its parent company, News UK, and made a slew of promotions to manage its growth. Oliver Lewis, founder and currently managing director, will take up the role of chief executive. Director of operations and marketing, Jessica Markwood, will become chief operating officer. Sam Coleman, currently commercial director, will become managing director, EMEA.

Rob Munro-Hall, Bauer Media Group’s BA president, publishing, has left the company after four years. He joined the business in 2008.

Qmee, the research technology company, has hired Cadi Jones as chief operating officer. Most recently, Jones was commercial director, EMEA at Beeswax.

Creative agency Waste Creative has appointed James Trimming to the new role of head of production. Trimming joins Waste on a permanent basis following a stint as a freelance executive producer.

The Village has promoted media planner and buyer Katrin Schubert to the position of account manager. Schubert joined the agency as a graduate trainee in 2019.