Movers and Shakers: New Commercial Arts, BHF, R/GA, Grey, UM, Free Turn

New Commercial Arts has poached John Blight, a planner at Adam & Eve/DDB, as senior strategist. He will work on the Halifax account and other businesses, and report to co-founder David Golding.

British Heart Foundation director of marketing and engagement Carolan Davidge is to leave the charity next March after overseeing the merger of its fundraising and marketing functions. Davidge, who has been in the role since 2014, has resigned, alongside director of fundraising Amanda Bringans.

Inferno founder Tim Doust has set up a consultancy, R&D, that works with businesses to help them grow, as well as assisting agencies with pitching for new accounts. He is joined by brand strategist Robin Jaffray.

R/GA has promoted two of its top US staff to global leadership roles. Tiffany Rolfe, previously executive vice-president and US chief creative officer, has been elevated to global chief creative officer. Ben Williams, previously executive creative director of the New York office, becomes global chief experience officer.

Sue Higgs, group creative director of Grey London, has left after four years. She has previously worked at Publicis, Ogilvy and M&C Saatchi.

UM has appointed Mark Oben-Pepra as managing director EMEA for its J3 division – the specialist cross-capability team established to manage the agency’s largest regional client, Johnson & Johnson. He was previously managing partner at OMD.

Free Turn, the branded entertainment business launched earlier this year by brothers Nick and Jon Hamm, has hired Caroline Sparkes as chief growth officer. She joins from George P Johnson UK, where she was head of growth.

Jellyfish has appointed Sharon Harris as is first global chief marketing officer. She joins from Deloitte Consulting, where she was vice-president, alliance relationships for Google.

Rob Campbell, who left his role as R/GA's EMEA executive strategy director earlier this summer, has joined Colenso BBDO in Auckland, New Zealand as chief strategy officer.

Messaging and voice chat platform Discord has appointed Tesa Aragones as chief marketing officer. She joins from VSCO, where she has held the same role since 2018.

Leagas Delaney has appointed Pete Bell as its first managing partner – creative. He worked at the agency in 2018 and 2019 as creative director, and between January and July this year was senior art director at Winkreative. He also spent four years as a senior graphic designer at Burberry.

You Agency has appointed Simon Derungs as head of client services. He joins from Econsultancy, where he was global client director.

Merkle has promoted Azlan Raj from senior vice-president, customer experience – EMEA to the new role of EMEA chief marketing officer. He joined the agency in 2016 from Accenture Interactive.

Havas London has promoted Megan Armitage from business director to head of account management. She joined the agency last August from M&C Saatchi.