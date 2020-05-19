Movers and Shakers: New Commercial Arts, TikTok, Dentsumcgarrybowen, BBH

Adam & Eve founders James Murphy and David Golding have launched their latest venture, New Commercial Arts, with a proposition of "uniting brand and customer creativity to make brands more desirable and easier to buy".

The duo are joined by an eight-strong team of fellow co-founders, each of whom has a stake in the business. They include creative partner Ian Heartfield, former chief creative officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, who has the same stake as Murphy and Golding.

Dentsu Aegis Network is launching a global creative shop called Dentsumcgarrybowen that combines its ad agencies outside Japan. Merlee Jayme, chair and chief creative officer at Dentsu Jayme Syfu in the Philippines, and Jon Dupuis, currently global president at Mcgarrybowen, will be co-presidents of the new operation.

Gordon Bowen, co-founder of Mcgarrybowen and chief creative officer at DAN, will be global chairman of Dentsumcgarrybowen. Ned Crowley, global chief creative officer at Mcgarrybowen, will take the same role at the new agency.

Jon Peppiatt, chairman of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, has been made redundant after 25 years at the agency. The exit is part of the move by BBH's leadership team to reshape the business. Peppiatt took on the chairman role in 2015 following the departure of Jim Carroll and has been leading the agency’s new-business efforts.

ByteDance has appointed Kevin Mayer, ex-chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at Disney, as chief operating officer, as well as chief executive of TikTok. Mayer will report to chief executive Yiming Zhang. Alex Zhu, currently president of TikTok, will transition to ByteDance as vice-president of product and strategy.

Karen Fraser is leaving her role as director of Credos, the ad industry think tank that is part of the Advertising Association, after 10 years. Fraser will focus on Advertising Works, a business she co-founded last year with Helen Weisinger, which will assume a consultancy role with the AA.

HMD Global, which markets Nokia phones, has appointed Adam Ferguson as head of product marketing. He joins from OnePlus, where he was head of marketing for Europe.

Adtech company Invibes Advertising has hired Caroline Lidington as UK country director and Joy Dean as UK partnership director. Lidington joins from Lastminute.com, where she was commercial director, while Dean was formerly UK head of programmatic at Ogury.

Oystercatchers has rehired Josh Cave in the role of client director. Cave worked at the intermediary from 2014 to 2018, when he moved to Be Heard Partnership. His most recent role was leading business development at Sydney agency The Works.