Movers and Shakers: Now, Vizeum, TMW, McDonald's, AMV, Ogilvy, Disney

Now has poached Saatchi & Saatchi London managing director Larissa Vince to be its new chief executive. When she starts in September, Vince will take charge of the 41-strong agency, working alongside chairman and sole remaining founder John Townshend, head of strategy Ben Stewart and recently hired chief creative officer Ben da Costa.

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Mike McCoy, executive director at The Story Lab UK, as UK chief executive of its media agency Vizeum. Starting next month, McCoy replaces Jem Lloyd-Williams, who left in April to join Mindshare as chief executive.

TMW Unlimited has hired former Razorfish boss Chris Mellish as chief executive, ending its hunt for a new chief executive following Chris Pearce's departure earlier this year.

Emily Somers, McDonald’s former vice-president of marketing and food development, has resurfaced as the new UK chief marketing officer at Domino’s Pizza. The role was previously filled by Tony Holdway, who left at the end of June to join furniture retailer Dreams as chief marketing officer.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has promoted executive creative director Alex Grieve to chief creative officer in recognition of his role in elevating the agency's creative output. Grieve succeeds Paul Brazier, who is stepping down after 27 years' service at AMV to "pursue new creative challenges".

Charlie Wilson, executive creative director at Ogilvy UK, has left the agency after more than 20 years. Wilson was made executive creative director last year after the creation of Ogilvy UK from its component parts; he was previously chief creative officer of direct arm OgilvyOne.

Disney is set to poach Luke Bradley-Jones, the chief marketing officer of Sky in the UK & Ireland, for a senior role. Sky confirmed Bradley-Jones is leaving the Comcast-owned pay-TV firm and multiple sources said he is heading to Disney.

Fallon London has appointed Olly Markeson as strategy director and João Paulo Testa as creative director. Testa will partner creative director Ronaldo Tavares. The trio will be the most senior staff working only at Fallon, which operates under the leadership of sister agency Leo Burnett.

VCCP Blue has hired Ross Neil as deputy executive creative director and promoted Matt Lloyd to the same position from creative director. Neil joins VCCP Partnership's specialist advertising arm, having left McCann London in May after less than a year as executive creative director.

Virtue, the creative agency owned by Vice Media, has promoted Morten Grubak to executive creative director for Northern Europe. He was previously creative director for Virtue Nordics, but now adds the UK to his responsibilities. Ben Beazley, previously ECD at Virtue UK, has left the company to pursue new opportunities, including music composition.

BBC Creative has hired Helen Rhodes as deputy executive creative director. Rhodes, who was previously a creative director at Wieden & Kennedy Portland, will support executive creative director Laurent Simon in overseeing the BBC’s in-house agency.

Cat Wiles has left her role as head of planning at VCCP for a "new opportunity" outside the agency, a spokeswoman said. Wiles joined VCCP in 2016 from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where she was a board account planner.

Meanwhile, VCCP has promoted group planning directors Sophie Kerbegian and Nicky Vita to replace Wiles as joint heads of planning. Kerbegian has been at VCCP since joining from TMW in 2012, while Vita joined in 2016 after a freelance stint with Dare.

Verizon Media has hired Lindsay Wiles as head of programmatic in the UK in a newly created role. Wiles was previously commercial director of Group M's programmatic buying unit.

Impero has appointed Emily Winterbourne, currently chief marketing officer at FCB Inferno, to the new role of managing director. Winterbourne will join the independent agency in September. She has been at FCB Inferno for nine years, becoming CMO last June.

Engine has hired Melody Sylvester, an executive producer at RSA Films, as its first head of film. She joins at the beginning of September.

Digital agency Lab has appointed Mark Parsonage as its first chief technology officer. He was interim CTO at System1 Research from June 2018 to February 2019 and since then has worked with Freeman Clarke, which provides part-time IT leadership to businesses.

Sex-toy retailer Lovehoney has hired former Sainsbury’s and Heineken marketing director Sarah Warby as chief executive.

Posterscope has appointed Claire Kimber to the new role of group innovation director. She joins from Rapport, where she was head of strategy.