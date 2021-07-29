Movers and Shakers: O2, Clear Channel, Lego, Grey, McCann, Creature, Harbour

Nina Bibby, the longstanding chief marketing officer of O2, has left the mobile network following the completion of its merger with Virgin Media. Bibby, who announced her intention to leave in April, is taking a break to spend the summer with her family before planning her next move. She joined O2 in 2013, having previously been global CMO at Barclays.

William Eccleshare is to step down as global chief executive of Clear Channel after 12 years, during which the outdoor media owner has moved from a traditional poster company to a digital-focused business.

The Lego Group has appointed Isabel Graham as head of marketing UK and Ireland division. Having worked across the Lego Group for almost 10 years, Graham most recently was head of marketing for the Nordics division, a role she took up in November 2019. Prior to this, she was brand director Americas marketing for two years.

Grey has appointed Nathan Gainford and Jonny Tennant-Price as joint managing directors, new roles designed to help drive business growth. Tennant-Price joins the agency from Droga5 London, where he was group account director, while Gainford has been promoted from his previous role as managing partner at Grey.

McCann Worldgroup has appointed Bertille Calinaud as regional director, diversity, equity and inclusion, Europe and UK. Calinaud joins from ITV, where she was diversity and inclusion manager. She will report to Shipra Roy, chief talent officer for Europe and UK, and work closely with global chief DE&I officer Singleton Beato.

Creature has hired Sarah Lefkowith as creative director. She joins after almost five years at FCB Inferno, where she has been associate CD for the last two. She has worked on campaigns including Sport England's "This girl can" and "We are undefeatable", and was named in 2018 as one of Campaign’s next generation of creative leaders.

Consumer-focused investment and innovation firm True has hired Ella d’Amato as managing director, chief marketing officer and board member. D’Amato joins from Notonthehighstreet.com, where she has been chief commercial and marketing officer for the past four years.

Yann-Gael Cobigo and Thibault Michal have joined Harbour Collective as its first creative directors. The pair previously worked together as CDs at Leagas Delaney. Cobigo has also spent time at TBWA\Media Arts Lab and Havas London, while Michal has worked at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam. They will work alongside creative partners Mick Mahoney and Grant Parker.

Merkle has appointed Dan Wigley as UK analytics practice lead – senior vice-president. He has been at Merkle owner Dentsu since 2013 and was most recently managing director – data and technology across the holding company.

Local services marketplace Airtasker has hired Noelle Kim as chief marketing officer. Kim joins from Facebook, where she was most recently head of marketing APAC.

Bristol-based CRM agency Armadillo has appointed Andrew Terry as head of strategy. He joins from Wunderman Thompson, where he was data strategy director.

Sheffield and London brand and content agency Only The Brave has appointed Simon Steel as managing partner. A former managing director at Gutenberg Global, he joins after four years working as a consultant.

iCrossing UK has promoted Pauline Aufrere from client director to head of account management.