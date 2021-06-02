Movers and Shakers: Ogilvy, Dentsu, BBH, Publicis Groupe, Yonder, GCS, Havas

Ogilvy has appointed Fiona Gordon, previously chief client officer EMEA, as the network’s UK chief executive. Gordon, who takes on the role with immediate effect, replaces Michael Frohlich, who was hired in March by Weber Shandwick as the Interpublic Group PR agency’s EMEA chief executive. Before being promoted to her current role leading client services across EMEA, Gordon spent four years as WPP’s UK lead on the integrated Walgreens Boots Alliance account, delivering what WPP described as Boots' highest brand reputation scores in 10 years.

Dentsu International has appointed Fiona Lloyd and Sanjay Nazerali as global client and brand presidents of Carat and Dentsu X respectively. The switch to client and brand presidents as leaders of the networks is part of Dentsu International chief executive Wendy Clark’s “strategic reset” of the business and follows her telling Campaign she would reduce the number of CEOs. Both report to Peter Huijboom, global chief executive, media and global clients at Dentsu International, and start their new roles immediately.

Stephen de Wolf, chief creative officer of Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, is leaving the agency. De Wolf will be moving back to his native Australia in July for personal reasons. He has been in the role since June 2020. He will be replaced by BBH worldwide CCO Joakim Borgström who will return to the UK to take up the London CCO role alongside his global remit.

Maurice Lévy has been reappointed as the chairman of Publicis Groupe’s supervisory board for a further four years. Lévy became chairman in 2017 after 30 years as chief executive of the Groupe, being only the second person to hold that role after founder Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet. Lévy received 92.99% of votes at the recent Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting.

Bountiful Cow founder Henry Daglish has re-emerged with the upcoming launch of Bicycle London, positioned as a media experience agency that favours context over channel. Daglish, who stepped down from Bountiful Cow in November, will be Bicycle's chief executive and is being joined by co-founder Lauren Ogúndèkó, Pedro Avery, Erika Mari, Graeme Douglas, Mark Jarvis and Reema Patel.

Dentsu International has appointed its first chief equity officer for the EMEA region. Pauline Miller will begin further strengthening a diverse and inclusive culture for Dentsu employees from 1 August. During her recent tenure at insurance giant Lloyd’s of London, Miller led the global talent and inclusion team that spearheaded Lloyd’s cultural programme, designed to ensure employees from underrepresented communities could succeed at all levels of the business.

Louise Martell, former comms strategy lead for Apple at OMD's Media Arts Lab, has joined Yonder Media in the newly created role of partner and chief strategy officer.

Whitehall officials have kicked off a search for a chief executive to lead its Government Communications Service. The GCS has been led by Alex Aiken since 2013, when he joined from Westminster Council where he was director of communications and strategy. His role, executive director, will be abolished under the shake-up and effectively replaced by the beefed-up chief executive post. It is understood that Aiken has told Whitehall comms directors that he intends to stay and apply for the new post

Kaleeta McDade, former group experience director at Deloitte Digital, has joined Ogilvy Experience as the agency’s global executive creative director. Based in Atlanta in the US, McDade is now responsible for developing the creative vision and strategy across Ogilvy Experience’s offerings.

Havas Creative has promoted its UK and European strategy head Mark Sinnock to the newly-created role of global chief strategy officer. He will continue to report into global CEO Chris Hirst and be based out of Havas’ UK village in London’s King’s Cross. Sinnock, who joined Havas in 2015, assumes overall strategic responsibility and direction for all Havas creative agencies globally, across its 67 integrated villages, in addition to his existing UK village remit. Specifically, he has been tasked with driving further integration of its dedicated customer experience network, Havas CX, which launched in October 2020.

Marketing agency network Selbey Anderson has appointed Robert Senior, ex-worldwide CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, to the position of chair of the board. Senior replaces outgoing chairman, Cameron Ogden, who has been a key figure helping the network grow.

Ben Armistead, former chief strategy officer at Wieden & Kennedy, has joined 72andSunny Amsterdam as executive strategy director. His arrival comes shortly after Laura Visco’s promotion to the leadership team and he will oversee the output for clients including Google, Fanta, Zurich and Coca-Cola.

John Lewis & Partners has appointed Rosie Hanley, previously head of brand marketing at eBay, as head of marketing. She leaves the ecommerce platform after seven years.

Anna Braithwaite will be taking up the position of director of clothing and home marketing for M&S from 14 June. Braithwaite, whose appointment was announced in February, will lead a marketing team, overseeing heads of insight, planning, brand and PR, brand creative and store experience as the retailer plots a rebound from the devastating impact of the coronavirus crisis. She will leave Tesco, where she is global brand director for non-food, and replaces Nathan Ansell.

Xaxis, GroupM’s outcome-driven media company, has promoted Silvia Sparry to global chief operating officer, reporting to Nicolas Bidon, global CEO. Sparry previously served as vice-president of global operations and platforms. In her newly-created role, Sparry leads Xaxis’ global operations and will be focused on accelerating Xaxis’ journey to become an artificial intelligence and data science first company. Responsible for technology platforms, partnerships, operations and process excellence, Sparry will work to maximise synergies across Xaxis’ 47 markets, as well as across the wider group, including Group M and WPP.

Wavemaker has appointed Andrew Spurrier-Dawes to the role of head of precision, EMEA. Based within Wavemaker’s consulting hub in London, Spurrier-Dawes will be tasked with developing and delivering the businesses’ provocative planning offer with an EMEA focus on client digital transformation, activation excellence and precision product development. He joins Wavemaker from MediaCom where he was global digital director, leading digital strategy, planning and buying for numerous global clients including Mars Pet, Mars Food and GSK.

Ian Gough, previously MD at Digitas in Australia, is moving to a global WPP role based in London. Gough, who was named to Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40 for 2020 last November, will be joining WPP as new business director within the marketing and growth team, reporting to Laurent Ezekiel, chief marketing and growth officer.

Niki Grant has been appointed as director of search for The Kite Factory. Grant takes the newly-created role after leaving digital marketing agency Jellyfish, where she was senior training director.

Medialab has appointed Will Davis to the new role of chief data officer, moving from his previous role as chief planning officer. He will continue to develop and lead Medialab’s data service, product and expertise, as well as their marketing intelligence platform Apollo.

Former Performics performance business director Eleanor Hill has also been recruited into another newly-created position as director of digital performance. Hill will support this role and lead the acceleration and broadening of the significant digital capability within the business.

Clear Channel Europe has appointed Dominic Dunne as programmatic commercial lead to spearhead the company’s programmatic commercial growth across Europe. He was previously managing director, EMEA, for digital out-of-home programmatic platform Vistar Media.

Newsbrand advertising platform The Ozone Project has appointed Martin Harriman as its first chair. Harriman was most recently non-executive chair for WaveOptics Ltd, the augmented reality company that was sold to Snap Inc for over $500m last month.

Verity Brown has been promoted to managing director at independent media services agency The Specialist Works. Brown, who joined the firm in 2015 to lead the planning team, has been managing partner for the past four years, bringing in new business including Frasers Group, Ovo Energy, Toolstation, Hastings Direct and Autotrader. With a career spanning 14 years, Brown honed her craft at Starcom, Spark Foundry, PHD and Carat, working with clients including P&G, Kellogg's, McCain, and Warner Bros.

iCrossing UK has named Jamie Clifford as managing director. In his new role, Clifford will be responsible for the businesses’ three offices across the U – Brighton, London and Cardiff – as well as managing the agency’s entire portfolio of clients, which includes American Express, Fidelity, Pfizer, the Welsh Government, De Beers and Tempcover. Clifford has held the role on an interim basis since the departure of the previous managing director Claire Paterson last year. Before then, Clifford was chief client officer and prior to joining iCrossing UK, held a number of senior roles across the marketing landscape at agencies including iProspect and MediaCom.

Rebecca Stringer has been appointed enablement director at DMPG. In her new role, Stringer will take primary responsibility for delivering digital enablement workstreams across key relationships with clients operating on Google Marketing Platform. Stringer joins from Funnel Metrics, where she was founder and principal consultant.