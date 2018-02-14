Movers and shakers: Ogilvy, Gravity Road, DDB, Mindshare, Droga5, TfL, Lida and more

Ogilvy's Michael Frohlich and Gravity Road's Sarah Ellis

Ogilvy has promoted Ogilvy PR's EMEA chief Michael Frohlich to chief executive of Ogilvy UK, heading up all the integrated businesses. Frohlich takes on the role from Annette King, who resigned at the end of last year to run Publicis Groupe’s UK operations.

Sarah Ellis, the former head of marketing strategy at Sainsbury's, is joining Gravity Road as managing director. Ellis is a former member of the Campaign Power 100 Next Generation and one of Management Today’s Power Part Time 50, which acknowledges business leaders working flexibly. Ellis replaces Katie Lee who left to join Sunshine last year.

Omnicom has appointed Wendy Clark as president and chief executive of DDB Worldwide. Clark succeeds Chuck Brymer who becomes chairman. Clark was previously the president and chief executive of DDB Worldwide North America, while Brymer led DDB for 12 years.

Droga5 London's executive creative director Rick Dodds has left the agency. His sudden exit comes the same month as the high-profile departure of Droga5 New York’s chief creative officer Ted Royer, who left after an internal investigation in the US. Droga5 promoted Dodds to joint ECD in London in 2016, alongside Steve Howell.

Transport for London's top marketer Chris Macleod has taken on the newly-created role of customer director as part of the body's aim to improve its service for customers. Previously the TfL marketing director, in his new role Macleod will also have two newly-created chief customer officers.

Lida has hired Rapp's Ben Golik as chief creative officer, replacing Trefor Thomas who left in December. Golik joins from Rapp where he was group executive creative director since 2015 and worked on award-winning campaigns for PayPal, Virgin Media and Heist. Before Rapp he spent 10 years at Kitcatt Nohr, working on Waitrose, Nando's and Starbucks.

TBWA\London's recently-installed creative chief Andy Jex has made his first hires to the agency's creative department. Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven have joined TBWA as a senior creative team from WCRS. Brazier and Ruthven had been with WCRS since 2012.

Mindshare UK has promoted Fleur Stoppani from partner to chief client officer. Stoppani joined Mindshare in 2005 and worked across a broad range of industries. She will report to Joanna Lyall, managing director and will be overseeing client engagement across the whole agency. Stoppani replaces Nick Ashley who joined Tesco as the supermarket's first head of media.

Aivory Gaw, client services lead at AKQA London, has been promoted to business development director. She will be responsible for "driving growth" across the London office, and reports to managing director Sam Kelly.

Independent Films has signed Johnny Hardstaff to its roster for UK advertising representation. Hardstaff has directed work for brands including Honda, Philips, Sony and Smirnoff.

Y&R London has appointed Daniel Lipman as its new head of account management. He joins from independent creative agency, Mr President, where he was client services director. Prior to that, he held roles across agencies including BBH, Clemenger BBDO and Karmarama.

Anomaly has announced the promotion of Nicky Russell, IPA's Woman of Tomorrow and serial entrepreneur, from head of operations to chief operating officer of the London office.

Julian Diment has joined Mr & Mrs Smith as chief growth officer. Diment began his career as a trainee at Saatchi & Saatchi and at the age of 25 was promoted to the company’s board. He has since gone on to run the England Football team’s operations at the FA, overseen the entertainment and digital teams at Orange and served as global marketing director at Alfred Dunhill, chief marketing officer at Carphone Warehouse.

Clear Channel UK have made two new senior leadership appointments. Commercial director Chris Pelekanou will be stepping into the role of chief customer officer, while Richard Bon, previously UK group sales director, takes the role of chief revenue officer.

Dr. Martens has named Mathieu Garcia as global marketing director. Garcia joins Dr. Martens from Ralph Lauren Europe where he spent twelve years, most recently serving as vice president of marketing.

Amy Hansen has joined Isobel as head of film production. She was previously at Iris in the role of senior producer.

Wisebuddah has appointed Adam Uytman to the new role of head of content. He was most recently acting head of production for BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network and has also had senior roles at BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music. He takes up his role on 5 March.

Erwin Federizo has been appointed as global executive creative director for Vans. Prior to this, he spent the majority of his career agency side, most recently at Wieden + Kennedy New York as creative director and art director.

Global research agency Kantar TNS has named Tom Crawford as insights planner, UK. He joins from Microsoft, where he held customer and market research positions for the last three years, two of them in Seattle, Washington. Prior to this, Crawford worked at Nokia for 11 years.

Iris has appointed Adam Walker as executive producer of Moving Image to join its production team. He brings over a decade of experience producing film for both traditional and digital channels, working with clients including Guinness, Mercedes and Footlocker, most recently at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.