Movers and Shakers: Ogilvy, Saatchi & Saatchi, Waitrose, Atomic, Iris, Landor & Fitch

Michael Frohlich is leaving his role as chief executive of Ogilvy UK to become EMEA chief executive at Interpublic Group PR agency Weber Shandwick, a year after Tim Sutton vacated the role. Ogilvy's EMEA chief executive and chair Paul O'Donnell will take the reins of the UK business while the agency searches for Frohlich's successor. Frohlich served as Ogilvy chief executive as the agency restructured its business from a collection of individual agencies into the Ogilvy One integrated model, in which the business operates as a single entity under a single P&L.

Saatchi & Saatchi has promoted creative director and Bafta-winning filmmaker Franki Goodwin to executive creative director. Reporting to chief creative officer Guillermo Vega, Goodwin will be responsible for leading creative output on the agency’s Direct Line and Deutsche Telekom accounts. The Publicis Groupe agency has also pinched creative duo Jon Farley and Alex Lucas from Adam & Eve/DDB.

Atomic London has reformed its leadership team with the appointment of Katy Sumption as executive creative director and the promotion of head of client services Louise Rudaizky to the new role of managing director. Sumption, a former founding partner of The Elephant Room and creative director of Exposure, will team up with existing executive creative director Dave Henderson to oversee the department. She effectively replaces Atomic co-founder and executive creative director Guy Bradbury, who announced last week that he is leaving the agency after eight years. Rudaizky joined Atomic in 2019 as head of client services. Before that, she worked at JWT and M&C Saatchi for nearly a decade. Sumption and Rudaizky will report to Atomic chief executive Jon Goulding.

Iris has promoted its global chief marketing officer Claire Humphris to chief executive of its London office. At Iris since 1999, when she joined as its first official employee and a co-founder, Humphris has led the network’s global marketing for the last seven years. Prior to that, she worked across the agency’s various accounts, including Sony Ericsson, a founding client. She replaces Chris Marlow, who is leaving without a job to go to.

Landor & Fitch, the global branding agency, has promoted Amal Atallah to general manager of its London studio. Atallah has more than 18 years’ experience leading large scale-research projects for companies including PepsiCo, Nestlé and Accenture. She joined Landor Dubai in 2011 before transferring to London in 2014. Prior to her promotion she led the regional client services teams.

Emma Isaac has joined Waitrose as head of brand marketing and marketing planning. Isaac’s most recent role was brand and marketing director at Natwest Group, which she left last year. She has also worked at Barclays and British Airways.

Recipe, the independent full-service creative, production and media agency, has hired Oya Mustafa as director of business development. Mustafa joins from Initiative, where she was head of growth for UK and EMEA. She has 17 years’ experience and previously worked at Wavemaker, Sky/Viacom, Mindshare and Bauer Media.

DLMDD, the specialist sonic branding agency, has appointed Aurelia Havet as senior account director. Havet, who was mostly recently freelancing, has spent the last 20 years collaborating with musicians and artists, including Iggy Pop, Ed Sheeran, The Libertines, PJ Harvey, Maya Jama, Beverley Knight and Joss Stone. Her experience in sonic branding includes the design of HSBC’s first ever global sound identity in collaboration with Jean-Michel Jarre.

Hydrogen, the social media agency, has named Nicky Logue as managing director, one of a number of managerial changes. Previously in the role of strategy director, Logue led the paid, insights and marketing departments at Hydrogen. As a result of the appointment, the founders Mike Scott – who was the previous managing director – and Daniel Rae move to the groupwide roles of chief executive and chief innovation officer, respectively.

Immersive entertainment space Outernet London has appointed Joe Russell as events director. Russell will lead on activations across the various venues and spaces. He was previously co-founder at The Great Endeavour. James McEwan, chief operating officer, Outernet, said: “Outernet districts will be destinations where people come to share incredible multi-sensory experiences, blending the digital and physical; Russell will play a key role in helping us create those unprecedented audience connections.”

Zara Hickey has left her role as managing director at event staffing agency, Elevate, after nearly eight years with the business. Joe Sheppard has been hired to replace her. Sheppard joins from his role as director of Pod Staffing, which is majority owned by Haygarth, where he worked for 10 years. In his new role he will be responsible for driving the growth and supporting existing clients with the safe return of their experiential and brand activations. He will report into Carina Filek, global chief operating officer.

Outdoor veteran Naren Patel has joined the advisory board of experiential technology business Inurface. Patel, who mostly recently launched GeoProve, a mobile location verification platform that helps advertisers ensure campaigns are reaching the right customers with accurate data, will advise Inurface on its work in DOOH and retail environments.