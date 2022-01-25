Movers and Shakers: Ogilvy, Snap, Adam & Eve/DDB, M&C Saatchi, Mindshare, OMD and more

Ogilvy UK has appointed Jo Arden, chief strategy officer at Publicis.Poke, as CSO. No-one has held the role since Kevin Chesters' brief tenure in 2018.

Tim Irwin, the EMEA chief executive of Group M’s Essence, has been promoted to global chief operating officer following a successful three-year tenure as its Europe, Middle East, and Africa leader.

New Commercial Arts has hired Jessica Pacey and Alicia Job as a creative team. The pair join NCA from Engine Creative, where they have worked since 2019.

Marketing agency MRM has appointed Rikke Wichmann-Bruun as its managing director. Formerly, Wichmann-Bruun was the UK group managing director for Oliver.

Mindshare has hired MediaCom’s Asia-Pacific CEO Mark Heap as its EMEA CEO.

Channel 4’s former sales chief, Matt Salmon, has joined Snap Inc as commercial director, a sales leadership role that will nurture relationships with advertisers and their agency partners.

Adam & Eve/DDB has made three appointments to its senior team. Director of client excellence Miranda Hipwell moved up to group managing director, a role previously held by Fiona McArthur; Jemima Monies moved from deputy managing director to the new post of chief marketing and operations officer; and managing partner Sam Lecoeur assumed the new role of growth director.

Dept, the Dutch-based “challenger agency”, has poached M&C Saatchi chief financial officer Mickey Kalifa. Kalifa will stay until May, as M&C Saatchi deals with a takeover approach led by Vin Murria, and will then take up the CFO role at Dept.

OMD EMEA, part of Omnicom Media Group, has appointed Parweez Mulbocus as head of ecommerce, a new role in the company.

M/SIX has appointed Shula Sinclair as its inaugural EMEA and worldwide CSO. Sinclair moves from Spark Foundry, where she was global head of strategy.

Former Proximity Worldwide global CEO Mike Dodds has assumed the role of advisory board director at The Salocin Group. Dodds left his role at Proximity in January 2021.

M&C Saatchi London has promoted Christian Davis from business director to a new managing partner position, working alongside existing managing partners, Annabel Mackie and Chris Jones. Davis joined as an account director in 2015.

Natasha Johnson has joined Wonderhood Studios as the agency’s first head of film. Previously she was a senior producer at Wieden & Kennedy London and worked on accounts such as Visa, Gumtree and Nike.

Specsavers in-house agency The Agency has poached Liz Baines, Engine's head of strategy, to be its head of planning. Baines will oversee the strategic director of Specsavers’ creative across all regions, including the UK, Canada and Northern Europe.

Laura Clark has joined Mr President as associate creative director. Previously, Clark was an art director at Drum OMG, and held the same positions at Fallon London and Leo Burnett.

Kin & Carta has appointed Mark Collin, as managing director of experience and product, and Robert Wadsworth, as director of enterprise data. Collin was previously global director of customer experience technology at Yoox Net-a-Porter Group and Wadsworth was head of data platforms and engineering at Co-op.

Influencer.com has appointed Suzanne Burrows as its CFO. Most recently, Burrows was group CFO at UKTV.

Independent network Tipi Group has promoted Jess Hodgson from group client officer to the new role of group operations director. Gareth Owen, co-founder and group managing director, has moved to an advisor position.

Experience design consultancy Matter of Form has appointed Marcus Dunford as design director. Dunford joins from The Bio Agency, where he led its creative department and digital innovation.

Magnite has named Julia Selman as head of EMEA with Rebecca Ackers to take her place as managing director for the UK and Nordics.

Mobile adtech company Ogury has hired Ossie Bayram as UK country director. Previously he was country manager of PriceSpy UK.

Creative marketing agency agency CHS has promoted Sheridan Hurst to the new role of deputy creative director. Hurst joined CHS as a junior creative 10 years ago. Most recently he was a senior creative, responsible for developing creative solutions for brands including HSBC UK, Purplebricks and Mitchells & Butlers.

Growth marketing agency Space & Time has hired Alex Moran as SEO lead. Moran was previously technical account director at Wavemaker.

Former MRM CEO, Chris Pearce, has joined digital design consultancy Clearleft as managing director. Prior to MRM, he was CEO at TMW Unlimited.