Movers and Shakers: Ogilvy, TMW, Beats by Dre, Just Eat, Appnovation, Mindshare

Ogilvy has hired Sarah Blackman as head of strategic innovation and Kate Wheaton as head of customer engagement strategy. They will join head of strategy, communications Gen Kobayashi in leading the agency's team of more than 75 strategists.

Blackman joined Accenture in May 2018 and before that spent six years at Proximity London as chief innovation officer. Wheaton has been director of strategy at TMW since 2011.

Dan Bowers, head of planning at TMW Unlimited, has been promoted to chief strategy officer, succeeding Wheaton. Before joining TMW in 2016, Bowers worked at OMD, VCCP and Weapon7.

Apple-owned headphones brand Beats by Dre has recruited Chris Thorne as chief marketing officer with immediate effect. The appointment comes five months after Beats’ global head of marketing Jason White left to become chief marketing officer at Cura Cannabis Solutions.

Just Eat has rejigged its UK marketing team after Ben Carter left to run the brand's operations in Australia and New Zealand. Carter joined Menulog, a regional sub-brand, as managing director this month after three years as UK marketing director. He is being replaced by Matthew Bushby, who is being promoted after two years as head of growth marketing.

Johnson & Johnson has parted ways with chief marketing officer Alison Lewis as part of a wider shake-up that will see the position scrapped altogether. Johnson & Johnson said the responsibilities of the CMO will now be split between senior figures in the business. Lewis, who joined the FMCG giant in 2013, was previously US CMO at Coca-Cola.

Digital consultancy Appnovation has hired Jez Proctor, previously client service director at R/GA, as UK managing director. The business has also recruited Amanda Glasgow, former creative director at Publicis Sapient, as EMEA head of experience.

FutureBrand has promoted Nick Sykes to global chief executive. Sykes has been at the agency since 2010, when he joined as managing director, and became president, international in 2017. He succeeds Patrick Smith, who is stepping down after 11 years and will remain at the company in an advisory capacity.

Mindshare has appointed Lara Ponniah as partner, Grow@Mindshare, and Kristiina Railo as head of new business and marketing. Ponniah joins from Publicis Media Content where she was head of client growth and innovation. Railo was previously digital growth director at Group M in Helsinki, Finland.

ISBA has appointed Andrew Lowdon as director of agency services. He will be responsible for ISBA’s relationships with agencies, consultancies and intermediaries. Lowdon was previously global category leader - marketing procurement at Associated British Foods.