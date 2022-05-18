Movers and Shakers: Ogilvy UK, M&C Saatchi, Warner Bros Discovery, Lightning Orchard and more

Lightning Orchard has appointed David Kolbusz as chief creative officer, replacing co-founder Jeff Kling. The appointment comes as the agency rebrands as Orchard.

Ogilvy UK has hired Laura Vipond as chief growth officer following the departure of Nina Jasinski. Jasinski had been with the agency for seven years and is leaving to pursue passions outside the industry. Vipond joins from Karmarama, where she was managing partner.

Movers and Shakers: AMV BBDO, Oliver, Brave Spark, BMB, Wolff Olins and more

Redmill Solutions has appointed Jay Stevens to the role of chief executive, replacing Hasan Arik who has taken the role of company chairman and chief product officer. Prior to joining, Stevens served as the president of Hudson MX, a media management platform.

The Clerkenwell Brothers has bolstered its team with two new directors. Charlie Holman joins as strategy director and Mark Crowley as design director. Holman joins from the UK Government, where he served as deputy head of economic marketing at the Cabinet Office and Prime Minister’s Office, and Crowley joins from Tate Galleries, where he was the senior designer.

Warner Bros Discovery’s Polly Cochrane is stepping down from her role as executive vice-president and country manager, UK & Ireland. She has held senior management roles in the company for 13 years and plans to move to non-executive roles.

Social media publisher Jungle Creations has appointed Sam Oakley as its new director of social. Oakley joins from LadBible Group, where he was director of social creative.

Ad tech company AdTonos has appointed Tony Moustakelis as its new business development director. Moustakells joins from iHeart Media and will be supporting AdTonos’ office in Manhattan, its first in the US.

Executive talent agency Conker is expanding its business to the North. Lindsey Cook has been hired to run the agency in all regions outside London. Cook joins from Dentsu North, where she worked for more than 25 years.

Made.com has appointed Claire Valoti as an independent non-executive director. She joins from Snap Inc, where she was vice-president of EMEA.

B2B advertising agency True has appointed B2B Awards Grand Prix-winner Martin Harrison as strategy director. Harrison has served at several agencies including Huge, TMW and, most recently, Wunderman Thompson, where he was strategy partner.

M&C Saatchi has promoted Anna Heracleous to the new role of head of account management. She has been with the company since joining as senior account manager in 2013. In this role she oversaw the launch of the first contactless payment system for the Transport for London account.

LAB Group has made two appointments. Kane Ricca joins as group marketing director, and Deepa Shah as chief financial officer. Ricca moves from his role as managing partner at K&K Ventures, while Shah is joining from Sherper.Group, where she was founding partner.

Mobile game blockchain platform Infinite Arcade has appointed Andrew Dubatowka as core contributor, product marketing. He joins from his role as senior director, global marketing at Visa.

Four Communications Group (Four) has recruited Sarah Hart as director of Four Health, its health unit. She brings more than 25 years of experience working with pharmaceutical clients to the role.