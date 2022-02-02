Movers and Shakers: Ogilvy, VMLY&R, VCCP and more

Ogilvy has promoted Devika Bulchandani, who joined Ogilvy last year as global chairwoman of advertising and chief executive of Ogilvy North America, to global president.

Wieden & Kennedy London has appointed Ryan Fisher to the post of managing director, taking over from Helen Andrews. Fisher, who is head of growth, will take up the role in mid-February.

WRG has appointed Tim Collett as its managing director, part of a restructuring that includes the formation of a new leadership team. The agency has not had a managing director since it became a division of The Creative Engagement Group in 2016.

Amplify has made a series of key appointments across creative and production, including Leila Nithila-George and Obinna Udekwereze as creatives.

VMLY&R has appointed Ben Richards to the new role of UK chief experience officer.

Social Chain’s managing director Katy Leeson is leaving the agency and will be replaced by Pete Metcalfe, managing director of performance at Carat UK.

McCann Worldgroup has promoted Jessica Tamsedge, the managing director of McCann London, to chief client officer, McCann Europe and UK.

Rapp UK has appointed Ed Lee to the new post of executive client leadership director. Lee joins Rapp from customer experience agency MullenLowe Profero, where he was managing director and global client partner for Mullen Lowe Group.

Mike Hughes and Dal Almeida have returned to Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO as creative directors following two years at Clemenger BBDO in Melbourne.

VCCP London appointed Ana Paula Riotto Marques, Tomás Azoubel Lima, Victoria David and Haley Koehn as creatives, signalling investment in the creative arm of the business. Marques and Lima previously held positions at Something; David has worked for clients such as Twitter, HSBC and Fiat; and Koehn was previously a creative at Creature.

Neverland has brought in creative duo Erik Uvhagen and Tom Dixon as senior creatives. The pair currently work as freelancers at Now.

Good has appointed Rebecca Pownall as its client services director, following a tenure at WPP/Grey London, where she was responsible for leading key global clients, including GSK and Procter & Gamble.

Customer relationship management specialist Armadillo has appointed Joanna Penn as its managing director. This marks a promotion for Penn, who was previously client partner on the McDonald’s account at the agency. The agency also appointed Emma Watson, former business director at Edit, as its new client partner.

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Ash Amrite as client partner. Amrite was head of digital and customer experience at Radley Yeldar for the past five years.

IPG Health appointed a new European leadership team, with Jonathan Kukathasan as the new president of IPG Health UK and Joerg Hempelmann as president of IPG Health Europe.

Across the Pond has appointed Christopher Godfree to the new role of head of client services. Godfree was previously head of client services at Red Bee Creative.

BBH London has appointed Rory Forrest as creative director of Black Sheep Studios. Forrest moves back to London from LA for the role, having worked as a creative director for Mistress, The Many, and at Fullscreen Media.

Paul Cowper is re-joining Kantar, as a senior partner in the business’ consulting practice. Cowper previously spent 10 years at Kantas before moving to Flamingo as managing partner in 2019.

Immediate Media has appointed Julian Lloyd Evans to lead its UK advertising teams as chief revenue officer. Replacing Duncan Tickell, Julian joins Immediate from Dennis Publishing after working as the interim chief executive overseeing its sale to Future for £300m in 2021.

Talon Outdoor, the out-of-home specialist agency, appointed Sarah Parkes to the new role of chief sales and marketing officer. She joins from Global Media and Entertainment.