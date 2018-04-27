Movers and shakers: Ogilvy, Wavemaker, Nationwide, Digitas, R/GA, FT and more

Wavemaker's Jason Dormieux and Nationwide's Tanya Joseph

Ogilvy Group UK has finalised its management team as it moves to a single agency brand. Alongside the chief executive, Michael Frohlich, there are five newly-created roles as Ogilvy consolidates its agency sub-brands under a single P&L.

Charlie Rudd, previously the chief executive of Ogilvy & Mather, becomes chief client officer; Kevin Chesters, previously chief strategy officer at Ogilvy & Mather, takes the same role within the new group; Clare Lawson, previously the managing director of OgilvyOne, becomes chief delivery officer; Clare Donald, the former chief production officer at Ogilvy & Mather, takes the same role; and Ann Higgins, the previous managing director of Ogilvy Red, is made chief consulting officer. For further details of the Ogilvy announcement click here.

Wavemaker has promoted Jason Dormieux to global chief transformation officer and Paul Hutchison to succeed him as UK chief executive. Dormieux takes on the newly-created global transformation role following the merger of MEC, which he previously ran in the UK, and Maxus to form Wavemaker in January 2018. Hutchison steps up from chief operating officer of Wavemaker, having held the same role MEC since 2015. Anna Hickey, who moved from Maxus to be managing director of Wavemaker, becomes chief operating officer.

Chris Clarke has left his position as chief creative officer, international, at Digitas. Clarke has been with Digitas for more than 12 years. He joined the Publicis Groupe agency in 2006 as executive creative director and president and was promoted to his current role in 2008. Prior to Digitas, he has held executive creative director roles at Modem Media and prior to that Wheel (absorbed by LBi in 2006, now part of Digitas). He has joined start-up consultancy Group of Humans.

Ashley Highfield has resigned as chief executive of Johnston Press, one of the UK's largest regional newspaper publishers and owner of national title i. Highfield made his name at the BBC where he joined as the BBC’s director of new media and technology in 2000 and was given additional responsibility for broadcast and production tech in 2005, before leaving in 2008. He also worked for NBC Europe, pay-TV channel Flextech and Microsoft as UK managing director (consumer and online) before joining Johnston Press in 2011.

Elliot Muscant, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network North, the UK's biggest regional ad agency group outside London, has stepped down with immediate effect. A spokesman for parent company Dentsu Aegis Network UK & Ireland declined to comment on the reason for Muscant’s sudden exit from the company. He started as a graduate trainee at MediaVest, an independent Manchester agency, in 2000. He became part of the management team that sold to Aegis, which was subsequently bought by Dentsu.

Michael Richards has left his post as international managing director of VCCP to join Unlimited Group as its group managing director. The recently restructured and rebranded group has appointed Richards to focus and join-up its seven core disciplines and capitalise on the opportunities afforded by this new positioning. Prior to VCCP, Richards was involved in launching his own global water brand Vivid Water in a Box and was chief executive of WFCA.

R/GA London has hired Ross Plummer,Droga5 New York's former group executive producer, take on the newly-created position of group director, integrated content production. At R/GA, Plummer will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day production needs of the agency and the integrated content teams, while focusing on the more long-term goals of the agency’s production offerings to clients.

Ben Cronin, global lead for network client solutions at Publicis Media Sport and Entertainment, is replacing Robin Clarke as the agency's global head. Cronin’s remit will include growing the business, which has clients including Samsung, EA Games, Uefa, IOC and IAAF. Before PMSE, Cronin was managing director for Sport at Starcom. Clarke is leaving to pursue other opportunities outside of Publicis Media, having taken on the role in 2016.

Fold7 has named Verity Messett as head of content. Messett will now lead the development of integrated content for Fold7’s clients which include Carlsberg, Hilton and Rightmove. Before joining Fold7 in 2016, Messett was content director at Publicis Media’s in-house content agency, leading content projects across Starcom, Mediavest, and ZenithOptimedia clients. Christine Beardsell, the previous incumbent in the role, left in April. It is not clear whether she left for a new job.

Robert Senior, who stepped down as global chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi at the start of 2017, has joined Irish agency Boys and Girls as non-executive chairman.

Rose Wangen-Jones, the former global business director for WPP’s Team Shell, has joined the brand language consultancy The Writer as chief executive. Wangen-Jones has also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi and BT Group.

Digital product development studio Potato (part of the AKQA network), located in London, Bristol and San Francisco, has appointed Scott Ewings as joint chief executive. He will lead alongside co-founder and joint chief executive, Jason Cartwright. Ewings joined the company in October 2017 as chief strategy officer.

Nationwide Building Society has appointed Tanya Joseph as director of external relations. From 2012 to January 2017 she was director of business partnerships at Sport England, where she led the "This girl can" campaign. Since then she has done freelance consultancy and non-executive work including a spell at Isba.

Duncan Painter, chief executive of Cannes Lions owner Ascential, has joined the board of ITV as a non-executive director.

Outgoing chairman of Cannes Lions, Terry Savage, will join The Marketing Academy as its first global chairman when he leaves his current role in June.

The Financial Times has hired Tamara Gates in the new role of experiential marketing manager. Gates joins from MPC where she was PR and marketing manager.

Martech company TruRating, which specialises in point-of-payment customer feedback solutions, has appointed Gareth Johns as chief data officer. Johns was previously CDO at consumer insight startup Starcount Insights.