Movers and Shakers: The & Partnership, VMLY&R, VoucherCodes, MediaCom, Wavemaker and more

VMLY&R has appointed Anna Vogt as its UK chief strategy officer, ending an 18-month stint without a top strategist.

VoucherCodes has appointed former Facebook and Reach senior executive Maureen McDonagh as its managing director. She replaces Harriet Matheson.

The & Partnership has poached Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO joint deputy ECD Toby Allen as its executive creative director. He will guide the creative output of the agency’s clients, which include Argos, Pets at Home and British Gas.

Kinesso has hired former Dentsu global HR lead Nick Bass as EVP global talent experience leader. Bass said a focus for him was to “create an environment where people can excel and do brilliant work”.

Tom George, former chief executive of WPP’s Group M and MEC/Wavemaker, has joined influencer marketing platform Edge as chairman.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s chief creative officer, Richard Brim, has been appointed deputy president of D&AD for 2021/22, placing him in line to be president in 2022/23. He will succeed Rebecca Wright, the 2021/22 president, who is the dean of academic programmes at Central Saint Martins/University of the Arts.

Dept has appointed Jamie Kenny and Alex Miller as global senior vice-presidents of creative and content. Kenny and Miller are the founders of Byte, part of Dept. Jonathan Whiteside will also move from his role as principal technology consultant to become global senior vice-president of technology and engineering.

Livewire has hired Luke Aldridge and Peter Jacobs, the former heads of Dentsu’s UK games division, to lead its expansion into EMEA. Aldridge and Jacobs left Dentsu in August of this year.

Ad platform MediaMath has made several new appointments. Carl Millikin has joined as vice-president of global trading and client performance and Frederic Lutt as vice-president of growth. The EMEA and APAC teams also welcomed William Jones as vice-president of partnerships and Lauren Bigland as marketing director.

Pitch consultancy Ingenuity has hired Tim Doust, founder of R&D and FCB Inferno, as a non-executive director, Kirstin Ross-MacLeod, former Pablo client services director, as business director, and Georgina O’Grady, formerly of Game, as marketing operations manager.

Former England footballer Eni Aluko has joined MediaCom Creative Systems in a new role as board advisor. Aluko will work on brand initiatives focused on female empowerment and women’s sport in Europe and North America.

Wavemaker has hired Kathryn Spaeth, currently a managing director at Accenture, as its global chief transformation officer.

Kin + Carta, a technology, data and experience consultancy, has appointed Richard Neish as global chief strategy officer and Michelle McGuire as global chief of staff.

The Croc has hired Rebecca Earp as associate creative director. Having formerly worked at Sky Creative, Earp will now oversee the copy team, assist creative and work across business opportunities at the customer experience agency.

Finance firm Payl8er has made senior appointments to build the foundations of its in-house creative team. Stephen Bagshaw has been appointed as creative director and Chris Pullan as head of marketing.

Lauren Ince has been promoted to the new role of chief growth officer at The Creative Engagement Group. She will also continue as head of client engagement in an expanded role.

VidMob has announced two senior EMEA appointments. Anthony Lamy, the former Facebook group director of global partnerships, has been named vice-president of EMEA client partnerships, while Paul Carreo, former head of mid-market sales for EMEA at Google, becomes director of EMEA growth.

David Couch, formerly of Deezer, has been appointed chief revenue officer of podcast publisher Auddy.

Former Hootsuite chief marketing officer Penny Wilson has joined the global leadership team of Appnovation as its chief marketing officer.

Animation studio Nexus Studios has hired Kim Adams, previously of Facebook’s Oculus Story Studio, as director of real-time production.