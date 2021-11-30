Movers and Shakers: PHD, Dentsu, Pablo, Merkle, Bauer, AnalogFolk, Feefo, Syzygy and more

Pablo London has struck a partnership with former 4Creative heads John Allison and Chris Bovill – the duo behind Channel 4's "Superhumans" – who will work on a permanent basis with the agency's creative team.

Dentsu International has raided Omnicom’s DDB to recruit Alex Hesz to the newly created job of global chief strategy officer, with a dual role overseeing strategy for clients and corporate strategy for the agency group.

Award-winning creative Wayne Deakin has departed IPG global experience agency Huge, where he was executive creative director, to join Omnicom brand consultancy Wolff Olins as global principal.

PHD has appointed Chris Stephenson as its worldwide chief marketing officer after two decades as a strategist and planner at the global media network.

Dentsu-owned Merkle B2B has appointed four new leaders to its senior team: McCann’s Jonathan Turner, as managing partner; Rob Crilley, previously at The & Partnership, as client partner; Momentum’s Gary O’Donnell, as operations director; and Laura Jennings from Carat/iProspect as sales lead.

AnalogFolk London has bolstered its creative department with a trio of senior hires: Amandine Fabian joins from Ogilvy New York as creative director; and Alex Wood and Dani Brown, who have previously worked together at Digitas, Atomic London and Glue Isobar, join as a senior creative team.

WPP data and digital strategy agency Syzygy has announced that UK CEO Ita Murphy is departing at the end of the year. Meanwhile Matt Brown, formerly UK commercial director, has been named UK MD, reporting into Franziska von Lewinski, CEO of the broader Syzygy Group.

Global verified reviews platform Feefo has appointed James Shanahan as CMO, a new leadership position created following the acquisition of customer reviews business, Reevoo, earlier this year. Shanahan joins from Bionic, an expert comparison service for SMEs.

Bauer Media Group has appointed Dr. Vivian Mohr to the new role of COO of its online comparison business area. Mohr joins from Swiss comparison platform Comparis and will start at Bauer on 1 February.

A group of industry figures have launched a production company based in London called Creators Inc, spearheaded by CEO Jani Guest, who previously ran production company Independent Films. Guest is joined by creative entrepreneur Debbie Mason; ex-creative director and MD of Children in Need Gloria Abramoff; and documentary producer Wendy Robins.

Independent ad-serving platform SpringServe has appointed Leon Siotis, formerly president of EMEA at SpotX, as head of international. The news follows Springserve’s acquisition by independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, Magnite, earlier this year.

TBWA\MCR has bolstered its content creation division, Sting Films: Toby Jones joins from The Hut Group as producer; Matt Beckwith joins from AO as content creator; and Mike Kostakis, from The 13th Floor in South Africa, as editor/motion designer.

London-based fintech company Proportunity has announced the appointment of Sarah Aird-Mash as VP of marketing. Aird-Mash has previously worked for eBay, Google and WPP, as well as launching her own digital marketing agency.

Jonathan Baudet-Botella has joined Ogilvy Paris as art director. He started his career in web design before joining BETC where he spent eight years working with brands including Air France, Citroën, Louis Vuitton, Canal+ and Schweppes.