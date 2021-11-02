Movers and Shakers: PHD, Havas, McCann, Mindshare, Omnicom and more

Omnicom has named Daryl Simm, the global head of its media-buying operation, as president and COO. The new role suggests Simm is now number two at the group and a leading contender to succeed John Wren, the long-serving chairman and chief executive.

WPP’s media network Mindshare has appointed Michael Karg – a former global chief executive of Razorfish and Ebiquity – to the new role of global chief operating officer.

PHD UK has hired former Publicis Groupe data and digital director Irin Rahman as chief data and technology officer. Rahman is the first senior appointment to be made by PHD UK chief executive Ali Reed since she joined in January.

Dentsu X managing partner Kim Peatling has joined Havas Media Group in the new post of head of growth and marketing, taking charge of developing the agency’s UK and Ireland growth strategy.

WPP's Superunion has appointed Ian Wharton to the new role of UK chief experience officer. He joins from Publicis Sapient, where he was vice-president, executive creative director, and led the UK experience design practice.

McCann Worldgroup has hired NBCUniversal veteran Nicolina Kuh O’Rorke as global chief financial officer, replacing Gary Lee, who announced his retirement in October.

Former CEO of the Dentsu Aegis Network Jerry Buhlmann has been appointed to Serviceplan Group's supervisory board. Industry veteran Buhlmann, currently a non executive chairman at Croud, will work alongside Serviceplan Group CEO Florian Haller.

Sera Holland has joined Ketchum as deputy chief executive to Jo-ann Robertson to support her in leading the agency’s team in London. Founder of The Fawnbrake Collective, Holland will take on leadership of Ketchum’s three client-facing communities: corporate, healthcare and brand.

Uncommon executive producer Laura Graham has joined Above & Beyond as head of production, with the brief to lead the agency’s multichannel production capabilities. Graham, who also had a stint at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO where she oversaw the Asda account, will report to Above & Beyond managing director Tom Bedwell.

Former Stack Agency creative director Dan Plotkin has joined The Maverick Group in the same role. He will work alongside Neame Ingram, reuniting a "creative super-duo" that first teamed up at Table 19 and will report to another former colleague, ECD Jamie Bell.

Global branding agency BrandOpus has hired Frankie Guzi as new business director in a move to grow the agency’s client and project portfolio in the UK. Guzi comes from global, design-led creative agency JKR, where he previously worked as senior business development manager.

Creative technology and content production studio Happy Finish has hired Jeremy Yates as director of strategic partnerships. Previously, Yates worked as account director at Zappar, working on high-profile accounts including Beiersdorf (Nivea), Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Asos, BMW, Accolade Wines Group, McDonald’s, Shazam and Whyte & Mackay.

Search-first creative agency Rise at Seven, founded by Carrie Rose and Stephen Kenwright in June 2019, is opening a permanent office in Shoreditch, London. This move follows the recent expansion to Manchester, following the agency’s 190% growth in the past year. The agency now has 110 staff, with 15 employees currently at the new London office.

Adform, the "global, independent, and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing", has appointed Bitstamp chief growth officer Barbara Daliri Freyduni to its board. Daliri Freyduni is a seasoned business executive who brings more than 20 years of marketing experience for global brands including Microsoft, Netflix, Google and, most recently, Zalando.