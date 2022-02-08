Movers and Shakers: PHD, M&C Saatchi, GSK, VMLY&R, Yahoo, OMD and more

PHD UK has appointed Sarah Nugent as managing director of its London office and Toby Nettle as chief client officer.

Croud has appointed Jon King, former chief executive of Publicis Groupe's Performics, as group general manager, handing him a global remit.

VMLY&R has appointed Dayoung Yun as creative director after a year of freelancing at Mother, where she created the Dubai Tourism ads with Jessica Alba and Zac Efron.

M&C Saatchi has recruited Michaeljon Alexander-Scott and Lilian Tse from Accenture Interactive to set up Thread Innovation, a digital business innovation consultancy.

Jon Peppiatt has started his first role since departing as chairman of Bartle Bogle Hegarty at the end of 2020, joining The Blueprint as non-executive global chairman.

OMD has appointed Blake Cuthbert, a senior management consultancy partner at Bain & Company, as its new Europe, Middle East, and Africa chief executive.

MediaMonks has appointed Maria Nordstrom as its chief growth officer for EMEA, responsible for leading its growth strategy across the region.

Leon Taviansky has stepped down from his role as Global’s outdoor chief executive and will be leaving the position at the end of March. He will assume a new role as a strategic advisor to the board in April.

Walk-In Media has started its bid to crack the US with the opening of first overseas office in New York. Simon Davis, chief executive of Walk-In Media, will expand his role and become global CEO. Eric van den Heuvel will lead the US branch of the agency.

Harbour Collective has appointed Katie Bayley as head of project management and production. Bayley joins Harbour Collective from full-service marketing agency Cheil, where she was most recently in the role of head of project management.

Social media agency Wilderness has added six new team members across the UK and Amsterdam. The appointments include: Rob Hall as head of creative, Rebecca Watson as financial director, Ruby Lloyd as marketing manager, Rae Low as account director, Fred Bhat as senior social strategist and Mollie Lyons as senior social manager.

GSK Consumer Healthcare has appointed Tamara Rogers as chief marketing officer, GSK Consumer Healthcare, and Lisa Jennings as global head of over-the-counter category in the global Consumer Healthcare marketing team. This marks a promotion for Rogers, who was previously a regional head for EMEA, while Jennings joins from Procter & Gamble, where she was senior vice-president.

Integrated creative agency Odd has appointed Zara Ineson and Angus Mackinnon to the roles of executive creative directors. Ineson was previously global creative director at Portas and Mackinnon joins from Publicis.Poke, where he was group creative director.

Freeman has appointed Jason Megson as managing director of Freeman EMEA. Megson was most recently managing director of UK and Nordics at George P Johnson.

Media platform Teads has made a slew of appointments, including: Andrea Lo Presti as industry director, James Colborn as head of global data, and Henry Vernon as head of insights UK.

Yahoo has appointed Josh Partridge as head of EMEA. Partridge has led the UK and Nordics branch since July 2020.