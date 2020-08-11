Movers and Shakers: PHE, Grey, Group M, Disaronno, Wavemaker, VaynerMedia

Public Health England marketing director Sheila Mitchell is stepping down after 13 years in the role. She will leave PHE at the end of September and be replaced by Alexia Clifford, who has been deputy director of marketing for the past six-and-a-half years. Mitchell will continue to work in the public-health sector with clients that have not been named.

Anna Panczyk, chief executive of Grey London, has been on leave from the WPP creative agency since the middle of July amid speculation that she is to step down from the role.

Nick Theakstone, global chief investment officer of Group M, is expected to step down after nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group. Group M has declined to comment.

Disaronno International UK has hired Miranda Osborne as category and marketing director, following the decision of Italian parent company Illva Saronno to launch a UK subsidiary and break with former distributor William Grant & Sons. Osborne’s previous role was at Molson Coors, where she was brand director for Carling and Coors Light from 2017 to January this year.

Wavemaker managing director Candice Odhams has left the agency and is seeking new opportunities. She was appointed to the role in November 2018, having previously been managing director, global client solutions at Group M’s Performance Media Group.

GPS navigation platform Waze has appointed Ruairidh Roberts as UK country manager. Roberts has spent the past nine years at Waze’s parent company, Google, where he was most recently senior industry head.

VaynerMedia London has hired Chris Yew as director of project management. He joins from New York-based digital studio Ustwo where he was delivery director.

Health engagement company Tictrac has recruited Lee Jay Burningham as global head of strategic partnerships. He previously spent eight years at Facebook as global business and marketing leader.

Manifest Manchester has appointed Lee Benecke as digital content strategy director. He joins from Wavemaker North where he was business director for WM Content.

Newcastle-based affiliate marketing agency Silverbean has hired Maria Duddin as UK head of sales. She was previously managing director at MD Creative Events Communication.