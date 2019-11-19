Movers and Shakers: PMX, The & Partnership, Ebiquity, Wunderman Thompson

Publicis Media has poached Steve Bignell, director of advanced advertising at ITV, to be UK chief executive of trading arm Publicis Media Exchange. PMX is the UK’s third-largest media buyer by billings behind WPP and Omnicom Media Group and manages more than £1bn in annual spend for brands including Asda, Disney, Dixons Carphone, GlaxoSmithKline and Samsung.

The & Partnership London has hired Emily Harlock, head of strategy at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, as chief strategy officer. Harlock spent 12 year at AMV, which she joined in 2007 as a planner. She was promoted to strategy director in 2011 and then head of strategy in 2016. In her most current role, she managed a team of more than 30.

Daniel Bonner and Bas Korsten have been promoted to global chief creative officers at Wunderman Thompson. Korsten has been creative lead at J Walter Thompson Amsterdam and joined the agency as a creative director in 2011. He will continue to be based in the city. Bonner, who was global chief creative officer at Wunderman, which he joined last year, will continue to work from London.

Toby Hoare is moving roles within WPP, relinquishing his post as vice-chairman of Wunderman Thompson to become global client leader of WPP’s Unilever business. Hoare will replace incumbent Peter Dart, who has been in the role for 15 years and will work alongside his successor during a handover period. Dart will move into a new role, working alongside WPP chief executive Mark Read and its central management team across sustainability, and advising a number of clients.

Michael Karg has abruptly departed as chief executive of Ebiquity with immediate effect. The former Razorfish executive has run Ebiquity, a London-listed media auditing and measurement company, since the start of 2016. His exit appears to have been a surprise, since Ebiquity had been due to present to shareholders at a capital markets days on 19 November. It has since called off the event.

Premier Foods has promoted Yilmaz Erceyes, previously marketing director of the UK business unit, to the newly created role of chief marketing officer. He joined the business from Procter & Gamble in 2015 as category marketing director.

BMB has hired Bartle Bogle Hegarty London business lead Claudia Wallace as managing director. Wallace joined the agency on 19 November, reporting to chief executive Jason Cobbold. She will oversee the day-to-day running of the agency, grow new and existing client business and work on a number of key accounts.

Phil Edmonds, managing partner at Oystercatchers, has left the intermediary after two years in charge. His departure follows that of Peter Cowie and Angus Crowther last year. Edmonds had been running the organisation since then.

He has been replaced by Jude Bridge, who started on Monday. Bridge, who has run her own consultancy since the end of 2017, spent seven years at Marks & Spencer as marketing director and marketing communications director.

Creativebrief has promoted managing director Charlie Carpenter to chief executive. Tom Holmes, who is chairman, launched the business in 2002. Carpenter has been at Creativebrief for 15 years, with the past five as managing director.

Former BBC chief marketing officer Philip Almond will become executive director of fundraising and marketing at Cancer Research UK in December. He is succeeding Ed Aspel, who is retiring after four years in his current role and nine at the charity in total.

Atomic London has appointed Louise Rudaizky as its first head of client services, as the agency prepares for expansion. Rudaizky first joined Atomic as business director in January and will be responsible for leading the client services team, as well as growing existing and new accounts (the most recent of which is bathroom retailer Bathstore).

Unilever has named Danish businessman Nils Andersen, a current board member, as its next chairman. He replaces Marijn Dekkers, who is standing down. Andresen is a former chief executive of Carlsberg.

Starcom has promoted Dan Plant from head of strategy to executive head of strategy. He joined the agency in January.

Leagas Delaney has hired Simon Brown and Shaun Worth as creative directors. They have been freelancing at the agency since July, but have now joined full time. Brown was previously head of design at Exposure, while Worth was a creative at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, where he worked across the Apple portfolio and helped launch Apple Music.

Nexus Studios has signed director Robertino Zambrano for worldwide representation. Zambrano gained recognition for his short film Love in the Time of March Madness, which won at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2014 and was nominated for Best Animated Short at the Oscars. He previously worked at R/GA New York, where he created projects for brands including Google, Beats, Verizon and Nike, the latter of which won at Cannes for health and fitness tracking product Nike+ FuelBand. In 2019, Zambrano directed "Accents" for TED-Ed, which won the Cristal for a Commissioned Film at Annecy International Animation Festival.

Digital product development studio Potato has appointed Ian Reynolds as product delivery director of its London studio. He was previously head of delivery at Ekino London.