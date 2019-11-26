Movers and Shakers: Pret, Asos, UKTV, BBD Perfect Storm, Mac

Barnaby Dawe has resigned from his role as chief customer officer at Pret a Manger, having only joined the business last year. It is understood that Dawe will return to a role in the media and ecommerce sector. Dawe was responsible for Pret’s global marketing and communications activity, and led its ecommerce unit. He leaves Pret at the end of the year, with a replacement yet to be announced.

Asos has appointed Robert Birge as its first chief growth officer. Joining on 3 December, Birge will report to chief executive Nick Beighton and lead both a marketing team of 170 people and a customer care operation of more than 1,200. Marketing at Asos had been led by global marketing director Yale Varty, who left in July to become chief marketing officer at Hostelworld.

UKTV chief marketing and communications officer Zoë Clapp is leaving after BBC Studios completed its takeover of the business this year. The broadcaster is looking for a replacement.

BBD Perfect Storm has strengthened its creative leadership with the appointment of Cory Eisentraut, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson Canada, as creative partner. Eisentraut will relocate from Toronto to London and work alongside executive creative director Seb Hill, reporting to chief executive Jason Foo.

Cosmetics brand Mac has hired Ukonwa Ojo as senior vice-president, global marketing. Ojo, who will join on 2 December, is currently chief marketing officer, consumer beauty, at Coty. She is a former global brand director at RB and Unilever, based in London.

The Conscious Advertising Network has made six appointments to its committee: Ali Hanan, founder and chief executive of Creative Equals; Amir Malik, digital marketing expert at Accenture Interactive; Jerry Daykin, head of media EMEA at GlaxoSmithKline; Matthew Styles, client services lead at Merkle; Abi Gibbons, internal and external communications expert at ISBA; and Tanya Joseph, outgoing director of campaigns and public policy at Nationwide.

Costa Coffee has appointed marketer-turned-business leader Jill McDonald as chief executive. McDonald was previously managing director of clothing and home at Marks & Spencer, but was sacked in the summer after serious stock shortages hit sales. In 2010, she was promoted from chief marketing officer to UK chief executive at McDonald’s. McDonald left the fast-food chain in 2015 to join Halfords, also as chief executive.

Shine for Women has enlisted Tamsin Ward as head of brand. Ward was previously global marketing director at Wavemaker.

Refinery29 has promoted Jacqueline Kavanagh to senior vice-president, head of international, tasked with leading the media business outside North America. Kavanagh was previously senior vice-president, revenue. Her promotion follows the acquisition of Refinery29 by Vice Media.

MediaSense has named Andrea Bernhardt as strategy director with immediate effect. She joins from RB, where she led global media and digital.

Dennis Publishing has hired Daniel Powell-Rees as revenue operations director. He joins from Guardian News & Media, where he was head of ad technology optimisation.