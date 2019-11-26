Staff
Added 56 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and Shakers: Pret, Asos, UKTV, BBD Perfect Storm, Mac

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: Bernhardt, Birge, Ojo, Eisentraut, Clapp and Dawe
Clockwise from top left: Bernhardt, Birge, Ojo, Eisentraut, Clapp and Dawe

Barnaby Dawe has resigned from his role as chief customer officer at Pret a Manger, having only joined the business last year. It is understood that Dawe will return to a role in the media and ecommerce sector. Dawe was responsible for Pret’s global marketing and communications activity, and led its ecommerce unit. He leaves Pret at the end of the year, with a replacement yet to be announced. 

Asos has appointed Robert Birge as its first chief growth officer. Joining on 3 December, Birge will report to chief executive Nick Beighton and lead both a marketing team of 170 people and a customer care operation of more than 1,200. Marketing at Asos had been led by global marketing director Yale Varty, who left in July to become chief marketing officer at Hostelworld.

UKTV chief marketing and communications officer Zoë Clapp is leaving after BBC Studios completed its takeover of the business this year. The broadcaster is looking for a replacement.

BBD Perfect Storm has strengthened its creative leadership with the appointment of Cory Eisentraut, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson Canada, as creative partner. Eisentraut will relocate from Toronto to London and work alongside executive creative director Seb Hill, reporting to chief executive Jason Foo.

Cosmetics brand Mac has hired Ukonwa Ojo as senior vice-president, global marketing. Ojo, who will join on 2 December, is currently chief marketing officer, consumer beauty, at Coty. She is a former global brand director at RB and Unilever, based in London.

The Conscious Advertising Network has made six appointments to its committee: Ali Hanan, founder and chief executive of Creative Equals; Amir Malik, digital marketing expert at Accenture Interactive; Jerry Daykin, head of media EMEA at GlaxoSmithKline; Matthew Styles, client services lead at Merkle; Abi Gibbons, internal and external communications expert at ISBA; and Tanya Joseph, outgoing director of campaigns and public policy at Nationwide.

Costa Coffee has appointed marketer-turned-business leader Jill McDonald as chief executive. McDonald was previously managing director of clothing and home at Marks & Spencer, but was sacked in the summer after serious stock shortages hit sales. In 2010, she was promoted from chief marketing officer to UK chief executive at McDonald’s. McDonald left the fast-food chain in 2015 to join Halfords, also as chief executive.

Shine for Women has enlisted Tamsin Ward as head of brand. Ward was previously global marketing director at Wavemaker.

Refinery29 has promoted Jacqueline Kavanagh to senior vice-president, head of international, tasked with leading the media business outside North America. Kavanagh was previously senior vice-president, revenue. Her promotion follows the acquisition of Refinery29 by Vice Media.

MediaSense has named Andrea Bernhardt as strategy director with immediate effect. She joins from RB, where she led global media and digital.

Dennis Publishing has hired Daniel Powell-Rees as revenue operations director. He joins from Guardian News & Media, where he was head of ad technology optimisation.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

Promoted

November 21, 2019
Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Promoted

November 20, 2019
Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Promoted

November 19, 2019
Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 19, 2019