Movers and Shakers: Publicis Groupe, OMG, VaynerMedia, Direct Line

Ben Mooge is joining Publicis Groupe in the new role of UK creative chief. He will work alongside UK group chief executive Annette King and be part of a global creative collective that spans a range of skillsets, including experience design, data, tech and storytelling.

Dan Clays has been named UK chief executive of Omnicom Media Group, replacing Philippa Brown, who left earlier this year to take up the post of global chief executive of PHD. Clays will be responsible for OMD UK and sister businesses including Manning Gottlieb OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science.

Meanwhile, Tim Pearson, chief executive of Manning Gottlieb OMD, has been promoted to an expanded role as chief executive of OMD Group UK, where he will oversee both OMD UK and his existing agency. He has worked at Manning Gottlieb OMD for more than 20 years.

Sarah Baumann is joining VaynerMedia as managing director of its London office. Baumann quit Leo Burnett London, where she was chief executive, last year after 16 years at the agency. At VaynerMedia, she will oversee client relations and business operations.

Eleni Sarla, chief client officer at Havas Group Media, has been promoted to chief executive of Target Group, Havas’ specialist culture, film and gaming division. Sarla takes over from Rob Wilkerson, a founding member of Target, who left earlier this year. Sarla will report to Matt Adams, UK and Ireland chief executive of Havas Group Media.

Publicis Sapient has appointed former academic John Maeda as chief experience officer. Based in Boston, Maeda will work on increasing collaboration between the creative and technology departments. He is the first major hire from Nigel Vaz, who was promoted to global chief executive earlier this year.

Direct Line's top marketer, Mark Evans, has been promoted to managing director of marketing and digital as part of a reorganisation of the insurer's senior management team.

Mike Dodds has moved from the role of global president at Proximity to global chief executive. He will be responsible for the performance of the network, with 23 offices in 21 countries. Current chief executive Doug Worple is moving up to the position of chairman.

Jeremy Craigen, global chief creative officer at Innocean, is leaving the business after four years following a restructure of the group’s marketing, sales and advertising strategy to a more regional level.

Roy Capon has been promoted to chief executive of Zone, replacing founder James Freedman, who is leaving the company. Capon joined the agency almost a year ago as a partner. From 2012 to 2016, he was chief executive of Digitas Asia-Pacific, and before that was chief client officer at Wunderman in London.

Mark Bucknell has been promoted to chief commercial officer at JCDecaux UK, taking over from Dallas Wiles, who took the role of co-chief executive in April. Bucknell was previously director of commercial trading.

Wavemaker UK has made three appointments to its senior team. Chetan Murthy, the agency's new head of journey design, was previously global head of strategy at Vizeum. Nicky Bradley, who joins as marketing director, was formerly head of marketing at Outdoor Plus. Robert Jane joins as chief talent officer.

Weetabix Food Company has appointed Gareth Turner as head of brand – Weetabix. He was previously head of brand operations (Europe) at Arla Foods. Turner eplaces Phil Pick, who held the position on an interim basis.

Luke Robins has joined Dazed Media as executive commercial director, responsible for the business' media partnerships with luxury and lifestyle brands across its digital and print properties. Robins was most recently senior vice-president and global associate publisher at The Economist Group.

Kirsty Spickett has joined MediaLab in the newly created role of commercial director. She was previously marketing lead at Capital One and performance director at Starcom MediaVest Group, where she built the performance marketing division.

72andSunny Amsterdam has named Sarah Sutton as director of communications strategy. She joins from Mindshare Amsterdam, where she was managing partner in charge of Nike across EMEA.

Nakedhealth has recruited multi-award-winning film director Jonty Toosey as a partner to help build the agency's creative and production arm. Toosey most recently worked on ad campaigns for McVitie's, Mind, KLM and Belvita.

Osprey has appointed Gary Burnand as head of marketing. He previously held senior roles at VF Corporation, Barbour and Levi's.