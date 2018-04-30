Movers and shakers: Publicis, Harrods, iCrossing, Weetabix, MCI and more

Karen Buchanan: the Publicis London chairman and chief client development officer is leaving at the end of May

Karen Buchanan is leaving her role as chairman of Publicis London and chief client development officer across Publicis UK. Buchanan, who joined Publicis London as chief executive in 2011 from The Red Brick Road, is leaving the agency at the end of the month without another job to go to. After six years as chief executive, Buchanan stepped up to the chairmanship in 2017, with Poke chief executive Nick Farnhill extending his remit to include Publicis London. Publicis Worldwide UK will continue to be led by group chief executive Guy Wieynk.

Harrods has appointed Amanda Hill, formerly chief brands officer at BBC Worldwide, to the new role of chief marketing and customer officer. Hill joins from US cable company A&E Networks. Before joining A&E, Hill spent 13 years at BBC Worldwide in a series of production and leadership roles, becoming chief brands officer in 2013. Harrods has also appointed Sandra Truesdale as head of digital marketing, and Jodie Blackbrough as head of online content. Truesdale was previously head of digital marketing and CRM at Arcadia Group, while Blackbrough was head of brand and customer marketing at Harvey Nichols.

Kim Myhre, managing director of new brand experience agency MCI Experience, has taken on responsibility of MCI UK, the global events network. The move will allow Myhre to "integrate a wide range of creative and strategic marketing disciplines" by offering MCI Experience to all of MCI UK’s clients. MCI Experience launched in November last year and specialises in brand experience, marketing strategy, creative, design and technology.

iCrossing UK has made four senior hires. Emma Burnham, formerly head of search at Periscopix, and Lottie Namakando, ex-head of PPC at Brainlabs, are appointed head of biddable and group account director respectively. They are joined by senior business development manager, Victoria Harvey, from new business agency consultancy Rainmaker, and account director Phoebe Green, previously owned strategy director at Performics.

Weetabix has made a series of changes to its marketing team. Helena Blincow, currently marketing manager - Ready brek, Weetos and Bars, will be moving into the role of marketing manager - Alpen. Stuart White, current head of brand at Alpen, will be covering the position of head of innovation - Weetabix UK & Ireland as the incumbent Claire Canty is going on maternity leave in June 2018. Last month, Jane Richards joined the marketing team as brand manager - Weetabix Protein and Oatibix from Nestlé Cereal Partners.

Strategic communications consultancy Verbalisation has made two new senior hires. Anthony Earley takes up the role of commercial director and will lead the client services team. Before joining Verbalisation, Earley was a publisher at Redwood before becoming executive board director at Bounty UK. Ailean Mills joins as head of strategy from her most recent role at insight company BAMM. She has also worked in consultancy at the Tavistock Clinic, insight research at Leo Burnett and headed up global planning for P&G.

WRG has hired Jayne Marks as its head of healthcare communications. Formerly business manager at Janssen, Marks will be responsible for providing senior leadership, support and guidance to the UK healthcare communications team.

Brand agency Champions (UK) has appointed former ITV commercial director, Gary Knight, as its new non-executive director. Working in a creative director role, Knight will develop the campaign delivery expertise of Champions across all sectors, from TV to digital.

Dominic Cameron, former chief executive of Lastminute.com has joined forces with Jedidiah Francis, former head of data science at Asos, to launch AI consultancy Jed.ai.