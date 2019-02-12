Movers and Shakers: Publicis, UKTV, Droga5, Boots and more

Publicis Groupe has promoted Nigel Vaz and Steve King. Vaz, chief executive of Publicis.Sapient EMEA and Asia-Pacific, is now chief executive of Publicis.Sapient. King, chief executive of Publicis Media, becomes chief operating officer of the group. Alan Wexler, Publicis.Sapient’s former chief executive, is moving to the role of chairman.

Publicis has also hired Lloyds Banking Group director of innovation and communications Ros King as executive vice-president of global clients. Based in New York, she will report directly to chief executive Arthur Sadoun, who will now personally oversee the transformation of the group’s relationship with its top clients.

Darren Childs, chief executive of UKTV, is stepping down. He will remain in his post until July while the board evaluates its options.

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Euan Jarvie, president of global clients, to be UK and Ireland chief executive. The appointment follows the exit of executive chairman Stef Calcraft, who had been hired after former chief executive Tracy De Groose left in 2017.

Separately, Dentsu has appointed UBS banker Volker Doberanzke to be global president of business operations "to drive operational excellence" in a newly created role.

Droga5 London has promoted Heather Cuss and Rebecca Lewis to the new roles of joint managing directors. Cuss and Lewis will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the agency and driving Droga5's culture. They were previously group account directors.

Adam Zavalis (above), UK marketing director at Aldi, has been appointed by Boots UK as director of brand and communications. Zavalis will join the health and beauty retailer on 25 February and report to UK marketing director Helen Normoyle.

Sky Media has poached MediaCom’s Sarah Jones as head of strategy and planning. Jones was previously head of planning at MediaCom and has also worked at Starcom, Mindshare and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Angela Ahrendts (left), vice-president of retail and online stores at Apple, is departing the company in April. Ahrendts was hired from Burberry in 2014 and led the tech giant's retail strategy.

Group M has recruited Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser as global president, business intelligence. Reporting to global chief executive Kelly Clark, Wieser will deliver insights to clients on markets, audiences, partners and platforms, as well as supply and demand dynamics.

Just Eat has appointed Alberto Rey Villaverde, head of data science and yield at easyJet, as chief data officer. At easyJet, he will be reunited with interim chief executive Peter Duffy.

Mindshare has appointed Chris Camacho as chief performance officer, EMEA, and Ali Parsyar as UK chief digital and performance officer. Camacho was previously executive vice-president and managing director, partnerships and commercial strategy, at Performics. Parsyar was global digital operations lead at Zenith.

VCCP has made three senior hires in its experience design and engineering studio, VCCP iX. Thandy Ramos has joined as business director, Hazel Coleman as project director and Jasper Bell as senior product strategist. Ramos and Coleman came from Possible, while Bell was previously head of commerce at AmazeRealise.

Craig Lennon, MediaCom’s director of commercial and operations for EMEA, is joining IPG Mediabrands. In the newly created position of managing director for commercial operations, international, Lennon will focus on meeting the changing needs of IPG Mediabrands’ clients.

Mark Pytlik has returned to Stink Studios as global chief executive. The co-founder and partner of the company left in June 2017 after 10 years, taking a six-month sabbatical and then serving as group creative director at Spotify.

The Observatory International has appointed Bex Fisher as a consultant. Fisher joins in March from ISBA, where she has worked in the consultancy and best practice team for the past five years. Her appointment brings the number of consultants working from the London office to seven and part of a global network of 35.

Amsterdam-based agency Dept has promoted managing director Dimi Albers to global chief executive. The move follows the acquisition of Manchester’s e3Creative and the UK launch of Dept’s commerce division.

Digital Cinema Media has expanded its creative division, DCM Studios, to focus on content, experiences and partnerships. The now 10-strong team will be led by Jeremy Kolesar, creative director, DCM Studios, and Anastasia Brand, who has been promoted to the new role of business director, DCM Studios. They will respond to DCM’s sales director, Davina Barker.

Smyle Group has appointed former TRO boss Keith O’Loughlin as its chief executive in a newly created role. Smyle co-founder and managing director Rick Stainton is now group executive director, overseeing the wider group’s growth, with a focus on acquisitions, strategic partnerships and client development. Smyle Group includes agency brands Smyle, Pumphouse and Smyle Moving Image, and specialises in live experiences and video.

Glasgow-based creative digital shop ID has added three members to its senior management team: Crawford Jolly as head of design, Jen Bannerman as head of client services and Jamie Cook as head of digital marketing.