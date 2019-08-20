Movers and Shakers: Publicis.Poke, Uber, Adam & Eve/DDB, Google

Nicolas Roope is leaving Publicis.Poke, putting an end to 18 years of his working partnership with the agency’s chief executive Nick Farnhill. His departure comes two months after Publicis London and Poke, the digital creative agency he co-founded in 2001 with Farnhill and four others, were merged into a single integrated shop.

Roope, who was promoted to creative chairman when the merger was announced in June, will leave the agency at the end of August. He does not have another agency job to go to and will focus on developing projects.

Uber has appointed Thomas Ranese as vice-president global marketing, weeks after announcing a major streamlining of its marketing operations. Ranese joins from Google where he spent 10 years, most recently as VP of global hardware marketing. He also held roles including VP marketing for Android, retail, hardware and was director of Google's brand studio.

Gill Whitehead, the former BBC and Channel 4 executive, is leaving Google after three years in senior analytics roles to do a masters degree at Oxford University's Internet Institute. Having joined Google from Channel 4 in 2016 as senior director of market insight EMEA, Whitehead was most recently senior director, client solutions and analytics.

Tom Roach has been appointed executive strategy director at Adam & Eve/DDB, where he will oversee strategy across several clients. Roach joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London where he spent six years, most recently as managing partner and head of effectiveness.

Essence has promoted Claire Grinton to the newly created role of senior vice-president, head of experience, EMEA, as it looks to unite its creative, partnerships and content teams with strategy. Grinton, who first joined the agency in San Francisco in 2014 before moving to London in 2016, will be responsible for unifying those existing teams to help clients "scale creative innovation programmes".

Iris (L-R): Thambirajah; Evans; Natkiel; and Waring

Iris has appointed three strategists following Chris Whitson and Rich Edwards taking over the department last year. Rory Natkiel joins from Archetype as strategy director on KFC and Adidas; Raj Thambirajah has joined from Publicis London (now Publicis.Poke) as strategy director to lead the strategy on Starbucks; and Ally Waring joins as a senior strategist from Rapp and will joining the Suzuki team. Flo Evans has also been promoted from junior planner to Senior Strategist.

Dare has appointed Chris Woodward as managing director in a newly created role. He joins from Saatchi & Saatchi Pro where he was managing director. Woodward was also previously chief operating officer at Rapier and managing partner at The & Partnership.

We Are Social has appointed Lore Oxford as global head of culture and insights. She was previously cultural strategist at Karmarama, and before that held the same role at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.