Movers and Shakers: Pulse Creative, Sky, VMLY&R, Anomaly, The Week

Russell Ramsey, former executive creative director at J Walter Thompson London, is joining Pulse Creative, The & Partnership’s on-site agency for News UK. Ramsey left JWT in January 2017 after a 10-year stint. He subsequently took on the role of interim executive creative director at Crispin Porter Bogusky until January this year.

Ramsey replaces Robin Garton, who has joined Sky Creative Agency as executive creative director of advertising. He will be responsible for overseeing the advertising portfolio at the UK's largest in-house advertising team, with projects on brands including Sky Sports, Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

VMLY&R London has appointed BBC Creative’s Laurent Simon as its new chief creative officer. He will report to chief executive Justin Pahl and work closely with Jaime Mandelbaum, VMLY&R’s EMEA chief creative officer.

Anomaly London partner and executive creative director Oli Beale has departed the agency after six years. Beale said he is leaving to pursue writing for film and television. Anomaly has no plans to replace him. Joe Corcoran will continue as head of creative, a role he has held for the past two years.

David Weeks, executive director at The Week, has left the company after more than 10 years in the role. He exited after a restructure and is "looking for a fresh challenge to apply my commercial experience and creativity", according to a post on LinkedIn. Weeks’ last week at The Week was the first week of September.

Deloitte has appointed David Harris, former chief creative officer at Gyro, as the first creative director of 368, its in-house agency. Harris left Gyro, Dentsu Aegis Network’s business-to-business creative specialist, in February.

Phil Hilton, a co-founder of ShortList, has stepped down as editorial director of The Stylist Group. Hilton first made his name as editor of IPC Media’s weekly lads' mag Nuts and went on to co-found ShortList in 2007.

Trine Pillay, former executive producer at Smuggler London, has joined Scandinavian production house New Land to head its new London office. New Land is based in Stockholm and Copenhagen, with a roster of directors including Laerke Herthoni, whose Volvo EVA film won a Creative Strategy Grand Prix at the 2019 Cannes Lions.

Gravity Road has promoted deputy managing director Jacinta Szuman to managing director. She replaces Sarah Ellis, who is moving to the newly created position of strategic client director.

Gail Dudleston, founder and chief executive at Twentysix, the lead digital agency of MSQ Partners, is moving to the role of chairman. Managing director Ryan Scott has been promoted to succeed her.

VCCP has hired Laura Muse as creative director. She previously held the same position at Now.

Ebiquity has promoted Jide Sobo to the newly created role of director, strategy and innovation, to drive its global services innovation. Sobo was previously associate digital director.

Bristol-based Halo has hired Paul Bailey as strategy director. He is founder of consultancy Brand In Progress.

RadioWorks has appointed Richard Dennis-Jones as chief commercial officer. He was previously trading director at Target Media.

Matt Jordan has joined M/SIX as head of people, UK and EMEA. He was previously head of talent, people and culture, at Frank.

Barcroft Studios has hired Mitch Strong as head of commercial. He was previously commercial director at Jungle Creations.

Brand experience agency iD has appointed Hugh Treacy to its board as executive director. He is founder of Treacy Indigo Partnership and was previously a managing partner at Isobel and chief executive at Arnold KLP.

Pop-culture marketing agency Experience12 has promoted George Bateman to business director. He was previously experiential account director.