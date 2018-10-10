Movers and shakers: R/GA, Proximity London, IPA, BBH, Rapp, Partners and more

Robert Campbell: Joining R/GA

R/GA has appointed Rob Campbell as executive strategy director for EMEA. He will be based in London and starts next week. He replaces Simon Wassef, who is returning to Australia after three years at the full-service digital shop. Campbell has been tasked with growing and evolving R/GA’s strategy department across the region.

Proximity London has appointed Ben Tan as head of strategy. He joins from BBD Perfect Storm, where he was executive planning director. Tan will report to chief executive Gabrielle Ludzker. He replaces former head of planning Nick Baker, who left in March to set up Stick & Twist.

The IPA has promoted Belinda Beeftink from deputy research director to research director. She will succeed Lynne Robinson who is moving to a part-time consultancy role.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has added to its brand experience team with the promotion of Ross Mawdsley to creative director – brand experience, and the appointment of Dan Williams as creative director – UX. Williams joins BBH from within Publicis Groupe, having worked previously at agencies R/GA, Critical Mass and Razorfish.

Rapp has appointed Caroline Parkes to the newly created role of head of strategic consulting. Reporting to Shiona McDougall, SVP Strategy, Parkes is tasked with developing Rapp’s strategic breadth and capabilities.

Partners, the customer engagement agency, has appointed André Figueiredo from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to the newly created role of head of customer experience.

TMW Unlimited has appointed Richard Langrish as head of social & influencer. Langrish joins from DeVries Global London where he was associate director of digital strategy. In his new role, Langrish will oversee the ongoing development of TMW Unlimited’s social and influencer capability, including its specialist social-first agency, Things Unlimited.

Christiaan Lette has joined Wavemaker UK as general manager on the agency’s L’Oréal account. Lette joins from digital specialist tkm9 Group, where he has been managing director since 2016.

Eight&four has hired Tony Wright as head of creative strategy. His appointment follows that of Lucy Walker, formerly associate director at Starcom, who started at the agency earlier this month.

Dunnhumby has hired Jérôme Cochet as global managing director for media, Julie Jeancolas as global head of media partnerships and Alexandre Cotarmanac’h as global head of product media & customer engagement.

Wavemaker has hired Candice Odhams as managing director. She will be based in the London office and starts in November. Odhams joins from GroupM, where she was managing director, global client solutions. She replaces Anna Hickey, who was promoted to COO in April.