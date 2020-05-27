Movers and Shakers: R/GA, Publicis.Poke, MullenLowe, Spark Foundry, LadBible

Publicis.Poke has hired MullenLowe Group UK’s Jo Arden as chief strategy officer. Arden will lead the Publicis Groupe integrated agency’s strategy department when she joins next month, reporting to chief executive Nick Farnhill.

Meanwhile, MullenLowe has promoted global planning director Ayesha Walawalkar to chief strategy officer to replace Arden. Walawalkar has a 30-year record of strategy experience in leading roles in the UK and Asia, and joined MullenLowe in 2015 as global strategy director on Unilever.

Lindsay Turner is leaving her post as chief executive of Spark Foundry UK at the end of May. She will be succeeded by Pete Edwards, who joined the business as chief client officer in 2019. Turner became chief executive of Blue 449 and Spark Foundry in April last year, after the shock departure of Simon Davis.

R/GA is bringing Nick Pringle back to the UK as part of a transatlantic reshuffle of senior creative leaders. Pringle joins R/GA London in the new role of senior vice-president, executive creative director.

The move coincides with the departure of Andre Le Masurier, who replaced James Temple as EMEA chief creative officer last year. Le Masurier is returning to Los Angeles to be closer to family and friends, and will oversee key accounts on the West Coast as executive creative director.

Five by Five has picked Ravi Beeharry and Andy Mancuso as joint creative directors. The pair spent nine years working together at VCCP from 2004 to 2013, and have since worked at a number of agencies, as well as at Netflix and Amazon.

Route, the audience research body for out-of-home advertising, has named Robert Ray chief executive. Ray was formerly managing director at PHD’s global strategy unit. He replaces James Whitmore, who stepped down earlier this year due to health reasons.

LadBible Group has chosen Maya Orr as head of marketing and communications. She joins from Lidl GB, where she held several roles in marketing, advertising and communications.

Flume, a full-service digital marketing agency based in South Africa, is expanding into the UK with an office in London. The company has hired Kate McFarlane, a chartered accountant previously at Decision Inc, as head of UK operations.

Integrated agency Noisy Beast has appointed Sabina Begum as creative director, UK and Europe. Begum was previously EMEA design lead and design project manager at Facebook.

Iain Hunter, former creative partner at Stack, has joined the digital advertising agency Tommy as creative director across its offices in Singapore, Los Angeles and London. Hunter will be working out of the London hub on accounts including Netflix, Adobe and Tottenham Hotspur FC. He guided Stack creatively from its concept to sale – as part of parent company MSQ Partners’ deal with LDC at the beginning of 2019 – and was responsible for the multi-award-winning Solace Women’s Aid "#StopItComingHome" campaign.

Frances Jenkins is taking on the new role of director of integrated production at Bandstand, heading its in-house print, digital and production departments. She joined the agency last year as digital director from Ogilvy, where she was delivery director.

Nabs has picked Sara Patel as fundraising director, replacing Charlie Parkin, who leaves in July after 12 years. Patel joins from Dentsu Aegis Network, where she has worked for the past four years, most recently as commercial director at Amplifi UK.