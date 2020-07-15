Movers and Shakers: R/GA, Wieden & Kennedy, Dentsu X, Thinkbox, ISBA

Wieden & Kennedy London executive creative director Iain Tait and chief strategy officer Ben Armistead are leaving the agency. Both will depart in early 2021. W&K is also making redundancies due to the business impact of Covid-19, but said that Tait and Armistead’s exits were unrelated to that process. The agency declined to disclose how much of its workforce would be cut because the consultation period is ongoing.

Rob Campbell has left his role as R/GA's EMEA executive strategy director as part of a restructure and dismantling of the network's regional leadership team. Campbell’s departure comes weeks after the exit of EMEA chief creative officer Andre Le Masurier, who was not replaced; instead, R/GA appointed Nick Pringle as UK executive creative director.

Beth Freedman has been appointed UK chief executive of Dentsu X. Freedman moves from sister Dentsu Aegis Network shop Gyro – which she joined in 2018 – and replaces Patrick Affleck, who is leaving to become chief executive of Havas Media Group.

Tess Alps, founding chief executive and current non-executive chair of Thinkbox, is retiring at the end of the year after 14 years with the organisation. Before Thinkbox, Alps was chair of PHD Group in the UK. She has also worked at several ITV companies.

ISBA has appointed Peter Duffy, incoming chief executive for Moneysupermarket.com, as its new president, effective immediately. Currently chief customer officer and acting CEO at Just Eat, Duffy succeeds Elizabeth Fagan, who also recently stepped down from her role as non-executive chair at Boots.

The Elephant Room has hired Nina Taylor as executive creative director and Amelia Blashill as client partner. Taylor comes from Ogilvy, where she was a creative director for the past three years. Blashill previously worked at Adam & Eve/DDB as business director and will lead The Elephant Room’s roster of clients, including Converse, Prince’s Trust and Uber. The Elephant Room is an independent creative agency aimed at addressing advertising’s lack of diversity and inclusion.

Dare has picked Arnaldo Boico as creative and design director. Brazil-born Boico joins from Saatchi & Saatchi London, where he was senior designer.

S4 Capital-owned MightyHive has named Toby McAra head of enterprise sales, EMEA. He was previously commercial director at ConversionWorks, which was acquired by MightyHive last year, and spent three years at Google from 2014 to 2017.

Reigate-based performance marketing agency 360 OM has recruited Alex Worth as client services director. She was previously senior digital marketing manager at Infinity, where she has worked for the past nine years.

Diageo has appointed Julie Bramham, previously chief marketing officer for India, as global brand director for Johnnie Walker. Chris Goddard has been global marketing director for the brand since 2018.

Academy has signed director, musician and artist Baloji for representation. Bajoli, who was born in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is based in Belgium, is known for his albums Hotel Impala and, most recently, 137 Avenue Kaniama. He began his directorial career by making videos to his own music and also created short films such as Zombies, which won numerous awards, including Short of the Year by MUBI and Best Styling at the UK Movie Video Awards. Bajoli is currently developing his first feature film, another short film and a hybrid virtual-reality experience.

The Specialist Works has acquired a majority stake in hyperlocal media agency Pintarget, which will now be known as Pintarget by The Specialist Works. It will continue to be led by managing director Charlie Makin.

Creative agency Smyle has promoted Dominic Thomas-Smith from director to managing director. Thomas-Smith was the agency’s first employee and has worked there since 2004.