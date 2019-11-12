Movers and Shakers: Raft of changes at DAN, plus FT, VaynerMedia, Ofcom

There has been a string of senior departures from Dentsu Aegis Network this week.
- Pippa Glucklich is leaving Amplifi UK after 18 months. DAN has shifted its media investment capabilities out of Amplifi UK, integrating them into other agencies within the group including Carat, Vizeum and Dentsu X.
- Kate Howe, executive director, creative, customer experience and commerce, is leaving after three years to join MSQ Partners as executive director in February.
- Global chief executive of content and creative Dick van Motman is stepping down after a seven-year tenure serving in top leadership positions at Dentsu and DAN in Asia, then globally.
- Isobar global chief executive Jean Lin has been given an expanded global role as chief executive of DAN Creative, which will now include Isobar, along with Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Brand Agencies.
- Ruth Stubbs is leaving her Singapore-based role as global president of DAN's performance-marketing unit iProspect to become EMEA chief executive of Wavemaker in early 2020.
- Havas Media Group has recruited iProspect global chief strategy officer Dan Hagen to oversee the development of its global operating system, Mx. Hagen will report to global chief strategy officer Greg James.
Saatchi & Saatchi London has appointed former Anomaly design director Kerry Roper as head of design, starting immediately. Roper’s most recent role was at Dark Horses, the sports marketing agency backed by Lucky Generals, which he joined in March.
Lionel Barber, who has spent 14 years as editor of the Financial Times, is stepping down in January 2020. He will be replaced by Roula Khalaf, who has been deputy editor since 2016.
Leeds-based Home – the top regional UK agency by billings in 2018 – has appointed Alex Ellis as chief experience officer. He was previously managing director at Delete.
VaynerMedia has appointed Wanda Pogue as chief strategy officer, based in New York. She previously held the same role at Saatchi & Saatchi New York.
Jonathan Oxley, group director for competition and a board member at Ofcom, will become interim chief executive of the regulator when Sharon White leaves later this month. White is set to become chairman at the John Lewis Partnership.
Engine-owned martech agency EMX has appointed Jon Walsh as senior vice-president, strategy, Europe. Walsh was previously associate partner at Blockchain Rookies and is also a contributor to publications including City AM.
Newcastle-based Mediaworks has named Chris Coulson marketing director and Chris Ham performance marketing director. Coulson was previously global marketing manager at Walker Filtration, while Ham was database and analytics manager at Newcastle University.
Digital football platform Onefootball has hired Edward Desbois as head of UK sales as part of efforts to build a permanent presence in London. Desbois joins from NBCUniversal, where he was head of international brand partnerships. Onefootball is based in Berlin and has offices in New York, Mexico City and São Paulo.
We Are Social has appointed Alexis Levene as paid media director. He was previously digital director at Wavemaker.