Movers and Shakers: Raft of changes at DAN, plus FT, VaynerMedia, Ofcom

There has been a string of senior departures from Dentsu Aegis Network this week.

Saatchi & Saatchi London has appointed former Anomaly design director Kerry Roper as head of design, starting immediately. Roper’s most recent role was at Dark Horses, the sports marketing agency backed by Lucky Generals, which he joined in March.

Lionel Barber, who has spent 14 years as editor of the Financial Times, is stepping down in January 2020. He will be replaced by Roula Khalaf, who has been deputy editor since 2016.

Leeds-based Home – the top regional UK agency by billings in 2018 – has appointed Alex Ellis as chief experience officer. He was previously managing director at Delete.

VaynerMedia has appointed Wanda Pogue as chief strategy officer, based in New York. She previously held the same role at Saatchi & Saatchi New York.

Jonathan Oxley, group director for competition and a board member at Ofcom, will become interim chief executive of the regulator when Sharon White leaves later this month. White is set to become chairman at the John Lewis Partnership.

Engine-owned martech agency EMX has appointed Jon Walsh as senior vice-president, strategy, Europe. Walsh was previously associate partner at Blockchain Rookies and is also a contributor to publications including City AM.

Newcastle-based Mediaworks has named Chris Coulson marketing director and Chris Ham performance marketing director. Coulson was previously global marketing manager at Walker Filtration, while Ham was database and analytics manager at Newcastle University.

Digital football platform Onefootball has hired Edward Desbois as head of UK sales as part of efforts to build a permanent presence in London. Desbois joins from NBCUniversal, where he was head of international brand partnerships. Onefootball is based in Berlin and has offices in New York, Mexico City and São Paulo.

We Are Social has appointed Alexis Levene as paid media director. He was previously digital director at Wavemaker.