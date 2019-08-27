Movers and Shakers: Royal family, Merlin, Leagas Delaney, Social Chain

Karen Blackett, WPP’s UK country manager, has been appointed a trustee of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new charity foundation. The voluntary position is in addition to her duties at WPP. She will assist the royal couple by overseeing the running and direction of the charity once it is up and running. Harry and Meghan are establishing their own charity after setting up a new royal household separate from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Dan Thwaites, a former managing partner at Karmarama, and James Cragg, former managing director at digital performance marketing agency Tug, have teamed up with former Cambridge Analytica psychologist and behavioural scientist Patrick Fagan to launch Capuchin, a consultancy dedicated to "measurably changing the behaviour of audiences". Thwaites owns more than 75% of the new company, with Cragg and Fagan holding smaller stakes.

Merlin Entertainments, owner of attractions including Alton Towers and Thorpe Park, has made two senior marketing appointments. Ash Tailor, previously global category director at Britvic, becomes global brand director for Legoland. Along with responsibility for global marketing and brand development of Legoland’s global network of parks and Discovery Centres, he will be Merlin’s principle relationship partner with The Lego Group.

Meanwhile, Matthew Williams, previously global brand and insight director at Costa, joins as global brand director for Midway Attractions, the division of Merlin including Sea Life, The Dungeons and the London Eye, among others.

Camilla Eden-Davies has joined Leagas Delaney as head of account management, leading the Investec business. She joins from Engine, where she was business director at the creative and design unit.

Social Chain has made a trio of hires. Neil Jones and Rosie Potter both join from MediaCom North to become account director and UK talent director respectively, while Ben Harris joins from PHD Manchester as sports account director.