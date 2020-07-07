Movers and Shakers: Saatchi & Saatchi, Netflix, Croud, Guardian, Bulb, Unlimited

Sam Hawkey, chief operating officer at Saatchi & Saatchi London, has been named the agency’s chief executive. He takes over from Magnus Djaba, who has been CEO of the London office for eight years. Djaba continues in his role as global president and CEO of the creative practice for Publicis Groupe UK.

Bozoma Saint John has left entertainment company Endeavor to become chief marketing officer at Netflix. The former chief brand officer at Uber succeeds Jackie Lee-Joe, who is leaving Netflix just one year after her appointment for personal reasons.

Croud has hired iProspect UK chief strategy officer Emil Bielski to be the global digital marketing agency’s first UK managing director amid its private equity-fuelled expansion plan. He will sit on the agency’s new operational board and report to chief executive and co-founder Luke Smith. Campaign understands that Bielski left iProspect last week following a consultation process that had ended in May.

Anna Bateson is leaving her role as chief customer officer at Guardian News & Media after three-and-a-half years. Bateson, who joined from YouTube, was named interim chief executive in December 2019 after David Pemsel resigned from the business. The permanent role went to Annette Thomas, who will now oversee the brand and reader revenues team while a successor is found.

Energy brand Bulb has appointed former easyJet chief marketing officer Lis Blair as chief growth and marketing officer. Blair joined the airline in 2012 and became CMO in 2018. She left in April when easyJet, facing a Europe-wide collapse in air travel, chose to abolish the role. Russell Davies, previously chief marketing officer, will stay at Bulb with the new job title of vice-president, marketing.

Unlimited Group has reorganised its business into four divisions – marketing, digital, insights and analytics, and communications – and launched a central insights and behavioural science unit, The Human Understanding Lab. It will be led by Dr Andy Myers, Dr Cristina Balanzo and Chris Bland – all currently directors at Walnut Unlimited – and Dr Stephen Welch, currently managing director of Realise Unlimited. In 2018, Unlimited reorganised its 27 agencies into seven groups.

Unlimited has also rebranded its B2B agencies DirectionGroup Unlimited and First Base Unlimited – both acquired in the past two years – as TMW Business. Trish Harriss and Debbie Bough, formerly joint managing directors of DirectionGroup, will retain their job titles, while Faye Hawkins, MD of First Base, becomes MD, TMW Business – London team.

Emma Scott is departing as chief executive of Beano Studios "to seek new adventures". Scott joined in 2015 from Freesat and has overseen the launch of Beano.com and creative agency Trouble. She leaves the role this week, with chief operating officer David Guppy becoming interim CEO.

McCann Health London has promoted creative directors Guy Swimer and Kieran Delaney to executive creative director and deputy ECD respectively.

Control v Exposed has named Laura Fordham director, business strategy and development. She was previously commercial director – international at FreeWheel. Fordham will report to CvE president, Europe, Paul Frampton.

Carol Smith, a former managing director of TBWA\Manchester, and Liz Bielinska, founder of consultancy and training company Planning Express, have founded The Haybarn Group, a Cheshire-based marketing consultancy focused on the animal health industry.

M&A consultancy PCB Partners has appointed Andrew Bloch to its advisory board. The co-founder of creative PR agency Frank has been tasked with helping buy-side clients into the world of digital and creative marketing agencies. He will also advise agencies looking to exit on the sell side of the business.