Movers and Shakers: Sainsbury's, Heineken, Liberum, LadBible, Unruly

Ian Whittaker is stepping down as head of media and digital equity research at investment bank Liberum after 12 years and leaving the City after 20 years. Whittaker, who has covered UK media companies, including the advertising sector, says he is moving to a new, as-yet-undisclosed role.

Sainsbury’s chief marketing officer Mark Given has been promoted to the operating board. The supermarket’s new chief executive, Simon Roberts, explained that it will "ensure that we really understand how customers are feeling, what they’re thinking and how this affects the way they shop".

Heineken has elevated Bram Westenbrink to senior director global brand. He takes over from Gianluca Di Tondo and reports to chief commercial officer Jan-Derck van Karnebeek. Westenbrink was previously vice-president, marketing, at Heineken Brazil.

Anna-Lee Bridgstock, digital performance partner at Wunderman Thompson, is joining LadBible Group as head of data, intelligence and planning – a new division being set up by the online publisher. She joins the business on 13 July and will report to chief growth officer Colin Gottlieb.

Unruly, the video adtech company, has appointed former Oath and AOL executive Alex Khan as its first UK managing director since being acquired by Tremor International from News UK in January. The Unruly brand is now the international arm of Tremor (outside the US).

Pinterest has appointed Milka Kramer as country manager for the UK and Ireland. Her role will involve working closely with brands and agencies to scale Pinterest’s UK and Ireland advertising business. She joins from Microsoft, where she has worked for 11 years, the past five as sales director for Bing UK.

Social and content marketing agency The Tree has appointed Adam Clark as head of social and content. He was previously social lead at Wunderman Thompson UK.